Maks Chmerkovskiy Feels ‘Bad’ For Wife Peta Murgatroyd Ahead of Baby No. 3

Maksim Chmerkovskiy said he feels “bad” for his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, as she nears the due date for their third baby.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer spoke out in a July 2024 interview days before his wife was set to give birth. Chmerkovskiy told the U.S. Sun that his wife is struggling in her final trimester because the baby boy she is carrying is so big.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy Said Baby No. 3 Is the Biggest One Yet

Fans have watched Murgatroyd’s pregnancy journey play out for months. The 37-year-old regularly posts baby bump photos to show her expansive belly. She even attached watermelons to her husband’s stomach so he could experience what her pregnant belly felt like.

Chmerkovskiy admitted how “uncomfortable” the extra weight on his belly was. “I cannot believe Peta ties her shoes, holds [our son] Rio all day, still dances and in general makes it look so easy 🤷🏻‍♂️🤯,” he told fans in June.

But it hasn’t been so easy for Murgatroyd in her final weeks of pregnancy. Chmerkovskiy told The U.S. Sun, “Peta’s having a tough time right now. She’s [nearing the] finish line already, and [her belly is] very heavy for her body and for her frame. You know, this kid is a big one.”

The Ukrainian American dancer noted that their first two sons were big—but not as big as baby No. 3 is expected to be when he’s born.

“Shai was a certain weight and height,” he said of their firstborn son. “Our second baby, Rio, is bigger by all sorts of standard measurements and all that. This kid, this third one, is supposed to be the biggest. I feel bad for Peta.”

Maks previously told Us Weekly his “uncomfortable” wife misses her pre-pregnancy body. “[She’s] huge,” he joked. “I know she wants to get back to her body. I know it’s tough, but we’re constantly reminded that this is probably the last time we’re doing it. This probably is the last time she’s going to be in this situation.”

Maks & Peta Have No Plans to Slow Down After Their Baby’s Birth

Murgatroyd famously returned to the DWTS ballroom just a few months after her son Rio was born in 2023. She may already have plans to do the same after her third baby,

During a February 28, 2024 appearance on the “Sherri” show, Chmerkovskiy said, “Peta, with [our first son] Shai she was back on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ within 2 and a half months. With Rio, pushing two months. Like, pushing two months. With this next one, she wants to be back this fall after.”

In the July interview, Chmerkovskiy questioned why either of them would take time off. “For us, time off is like time off from what?” he said. “We have an incredible life and have all these amazing opportunities. And we’re not tired yet. We’re young. We have a lot of goals. We’re motivated by this very young sort of building family. We have a lot of energy still. “

The pro dancer added that he and his wife are in the phase of their lives when they should be “moving” and “taking on opportunities” while still balancing time with their kids.