Maks Chmerkovskiy Gloats Over ‘Small Victories’ With Peta Murgatroyd

“Dancing with the Stars” stars Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd regularly share videos of them dancing together on Instagram. In a recent post, things took a turn that had DWTS fans buzzing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy Shared a Sweet Dance Moment With Son Rio

On May 22, Chmerkovskiy shared a video on his Instagram page. The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro was holding the couple’s second son, Rio, and got him giggling. He stepped back to dance while holding Rio, and Murgatroyd stepped in to take him from Chmerkovskiy’s arms.

What neither of them expected, however, was that Rio was not interested. He turned away from Murgatroyd and held on tight to Chmerkovskiy.

Both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy were surprised by Rio’s reaction. Chmerkovskiy celebrated as Murgatroyd looked dejected. “Small victories!!!! Let’s gooooo!!!!” Chmerkovskiy wrote in the caption of his post.

After Chmerkovskiy celebrated for a moment, Murgatroyd tried again. She playfully teased Rio before reaching for him, and the baby again turned away from her and wrapped his arms around Chmerkovskiy’s neck.

Murgatroyd decided the third time might be the charm, and she managed to scoop Rio out of her husband’s arms.

A few seconds later, however, Rio started whimpering and reaching for his dad. She threw up her hands and said, “I’m done” as she walked away. Chmerkovskiy couldn’t help but relish the moment.

DWTS Fans Supported Murgatroyd & Loved the Video

It was quite clear in the video that Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd were just having fun with the situation. She commented on her husband’s Instagram post, “Everyone reading the comments… 😂 this was a one-off type of situation you’re looking at…. 😂”

“Trust me. All the moms know this lol,” reassured a follower.

One fan responded to her comment by writing, “Girl RUUUUUNNNN and take a nap while you have the chance.”

Another fan gushed, “Awe he loves his dad 🥰😍so darn cute! ☀️💙🙏🏼.”

“It’s a very cute video. It’s nice when the baby wants to bond with Dad, but I’m sure @petamurgatroyd‘s heart broke just a little bit from that,” suggested someone else.

“You guys are so cute!!! May you have more babies after #3 comes out 🥰,” read someone else’s comment.

In February, Murgatroyd revealed to “Dancing with the Stars” fans she was expecting again. The couple was surprised by the pregnancy, given it happened when Rio was just four months old. The couple has since revealed their third child will also be a boy. They also have an older son, Shai, in elementary school.

Several of the couple’s fans noted Rio perhaps is picking up on his mom’s pregnancy, thus his hesitation to go to her. Quite a few others noted that Rio looks a lot like Murgatroyd.

Another fan commented, “Hysterical! Gosh I adore you two. So fun! And funny! 😉👍🏻🙂”

“Awwwww that baby is the best smiler ever,” read a different response.

“Bahaaaaa Maks is eating that up 😂😂😂😂😂,” teased someone else.

Overall, “Dancing with the Stars” fans thought the video was funny and Rio was adorable. Several encouraged Murgatroyd to embrace the moment and pamper herself, while Chmerkovskiy celebrated his victory.

“So sweet, lucky to have a dad he feels safe and connected with just like mom,” suggested another “Dancing with the Stars” fan.