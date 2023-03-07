Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Prove They’ve Always Been a ‘Hot’ Couple

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are expecting their second child together months after opening up about their fertility struggles.

The couple has been sharing more and more photos and videos together in the weeks since announcing their big news with the world. And, on March 2, 2023, Chmerkovskiy shared a throwback pic of him and Murgatroyd from the early days of their relationship.

“Not so long ago,” he captioned the snap, adding the smiling face with hearts emoji. Dozens of “Dancing With the Stars” fans took to the comments section of the post to admire the duo, who have been together since 2012.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Photo Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shared Was From His Clubbing Days With Peta Murgatroyd

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd met in 2009 and became friends. Not before long, they took that friendship to the next level and started dating. In the time since, they’ve gotten married, had a son, and are preparing to welcome another child in June 2023.

Based on the timeline of their relationship, Chmerkovskiy is likely in his early 30s in the throwback photo with Murgatroyd, who is seven years his junior, was probably in her late 20s.

“We need to hit the clubs again,” Murgatroyd commented on the snap, in which she had one arm around her then-future-husband’s neck and was planting a kiss on his cheek while he eyed the camera.

Many fans commented on the post, telling Chmerkovskiy — who was wearing a cut off tank and an oversized baseball hat — and Murgatroyd how “hot” they looked.

“Hottest couple on the planet,” one person wrote.

“Wow love this picture, such a hot couple,” someone else added.

Other fans simply left fire emoji to express similar feelings.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Have Been Sharing Dance Videos

On January 13, 2023, Murgatroyd revealed that she is pregnant with her second child.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she captioned an Instagram post. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven. It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF,” she continued.

In the time since, she and her husband have been doing choreographed dance segments together and posting them on social media. On February 26, 2023, the couple made it a family affair when son Shai joined in. The three recreated Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance, dancing with “B**** Better Have My Money.”

Then, on March 2, 2023, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy did a choreographed dance to the song “Con la Punta del Pie.” Murgatroyd wore a black one-piece stretch jumpsuit that supported her baby bump. She rubber her belly at the start of the video and she and her husband got a kick out of it when Shai jumped in to show off his dance moves.

“We can’t do anything anymore without Shai jumping in,” Chmerkovskiy captioned the upload.

