Maks Chmerkovskiy Is ‘So Angry’ After Leaving Ukraine, Is Heading to LA

Maks Chmerkovskiy, former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, updated his followers from an airport in Poland where he was about to board a plane home on March 2, 2022.

The professional dancer, who is 42 years old, was in the process of filming the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance” when the invasion began. He updated his followers throughout his time in Kyiv and through his journey across the boarder into Poland.

According to CNN, Russia has begun assaulting Ukraine more consistently in the beginning of March 2022 and more than 800,000 refugees have left the country. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service reports that over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed.

“Personal update,” Chmerkovskiy said in the text of his March 2, 2022 post. “News from Ukraine. An important plea. Please spread.”

The dancer started his video update by joking about the new gray hair he has, but then said that he realizes it is not a joke before sharing information from Ukraine.

Chmerkovskiy Called For Help for Ukraine

In his update, Chmerkovskiy called for help, citing the civilian casualties and civilians who are taking up arms against Russia.

“They kind of have nothing to lose,” Chmerkovskiy said about the civilians. “And they’re dying. They’re dying, they’re dying.”

He added, “I can’t believe some of my Russian friends who have lost their minds, who are denying the situation.”

Then, Chmerkovskiy talked about his manager, who he has been working with for years. She is currently in Ukraine south of Kyiv, and, according to Chmerkovskiy, a missile was shot down close to where she is living.

“I don’t even want to address the fact that Russians are denying it,” Chmerkovskiy says in the video. “I want to address that it is that place that is lying to you, where you live.”

The dancer also added that his mother and his grandfather live in Russia, and he does not want people to hate all Russians. In fact, he said that he and his family lived in Russia for a number of years.

“I’m also angry. I’m so f***ing angry,” Chmerkovskiy shared with his followers. “But it doesn’t represent anybody. I came from that place.”

Before leaving Ukraine, Chmerkovskiy called out Russian ballroom dancers.

“And a quick suggestion to all my Russian ballroom friends: change your leadership or change your country, because, as it stands… YOU ARE NOT WELCOMED ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!!!” Chmerkovskiy wrote on an Instagram Stories slide.

His brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, had the same types of feelings toward Russian ballroom dancers.

Chmerkovskiy Is On a Plane to Los Angeles

Chmerkovskiy is on a plane to Los Angeles, where he’ll be able to meet up with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, and their son, Shai.

Murgatroyd shared that she was lighting candles in hopes that her husband would return to her soon on March 1, 2022.

“I rotated candles and never let them blow out for those 5 days. 24/7,” she wrote. “@maksimc I cannot wait to be with you again.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

