SEE IT: Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy’s Mom Lost 80 Pounds in 4 Months

Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy’s mom, Larisa Chmerkovskaya, is on a weight loss journey after a doctor’s appointment left her no choice but to get serious about her health.

Maks, who is no longer on “Dancing With the Stars,” shared a bit about his mother’s story on Instagram and praised her for buckling down and taking care of herself.

“After many years of focusing on everyone but herself, and being consistently overweight for decades, her issues finally took a turn for the worse when she found herself half of step away from diabetes. She was put on medications faster than she could ask what happened and started to spiral out of control into the world of tests, medical verdicts, endless prescriptions and ‘conditions,'” Chmerkovskiy captioned a Reel he shared on October 5, 2022.

“It all got worse when she realized that it is almost completely up to her if she will ever get better,” he continued.

Maks Shared That His Mom Lost Weight With Exercise & Diet Changes

It’s clear that both Maks and Val are proud of their mom and they are very thankful to her for everything she has done for them. Moreover, the brothers are in full support of her new health goals.

“My mom lost 80 lbs in four months and we started to put in work in the gym. She is tough, determined and damn strong, and I am so incredibly proud of her!! For the first time IN DECADES she is truly motivated to get her body AND HER LIFE under HER control,” Maks’ caption went on.

“She has ways to go before she is her best self, but she is already so light on her feet and can almost outrun her grandson,” Maks added.

Let fuggggggin Goooooooo!!!!!!” Val wrote, adding a string of red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Val’s wife Jenna Johnson called her mother-in-law her “fitness queen” and Maks’ wife Peta Murgatroyd added, “mama on [fire],” using three flame emoji.

Chmerkovskaya Has Upped Her Cardio & Is Mixing in Some Strength Training

Based on Maks’ video compilation of his mom’s hard work, she has been doing cardio — walking outside holding free weights, for example — and has been doing some strength training, too.

Chmerkovskaya mixes things up, spending time in the gym as well as getting outside for some of her workouts.

Several fans commented on Maks’ post, praising his mom and noting how inspirational she is.

“Goodness gracious, what an accomplishment! Go mama! Would love to know the steps she took to get the weight off. What an inspiration,” one comment read.

“As moms we tend to put our own needs, health and desires on the background. Our focus becomes our kids, our work, our families. I’m glad your beautiful mom is finding herself again,” someone else added.

“Your Mom gives a WHOLE NEW MEANING to BEAUTY and the Beast (all in a GOOD WAY)!!! WOW just WOW! She’s beautiful and powerful (BEAST). And she just shamed my butt into taking my health serious again!!!” a third Instagram user said.

