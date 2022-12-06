Maks Chmerkovskiy Mourns Sudden Loss: ‘I Thought You’d Be Around Forever’

Maks Chmerkovskiy is mourning the loss of one of his former “Dancing With the Stars” partners. The ballroom pro penned a candid tribute to Kirstie Alley, his partner on season 12 and on season 15 (All Stars), after her kids revealed that she had died.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read a statement shared by Allie’s kids, Lillie and True. Alley was receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, and died “surrounded by her closest family.”

Within hours of hearing the news, Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Allie on DWTS and also some kind words about the actress and their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chmerkovskiy Said That His True Friendship With Alley Was ‘Known to Select Few’

Chmerkovskiy and Allie’s relationship has often been documented by the media, especially when the two would have some kind of disagreement. For example, in February 2022, Chmerkovskiy called Allie out for her comments about the war in Ukraine, according to Us Weekly.

Despite some of their public disagreements, Chmerkovskiy said that he and Alley had a solid friendship that not many people knew about.

“My dearest Kirstie,” he wrote. “We haven’t spoken lately and I’ll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest. You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of the brightest moments of my personal and professional life.”

“Some of our relationship is heavily documented. Most of it is known to select few. All of it was like a wild rollercoaster,” he continued, going on to recall some of the memories he has with Allie.

“Now I can’t help but smile because I remembered exactly what you wanted me to say at your funeral. Don’t think I can do it here…I thought you’d be around forever. I wish we spoke often. Thank you for everything. I love you Kirstie Alley,” he concluded.

Some of Chmerkovskiy’s DWTS Family Reacted to His Post

Longtime viewers of “Dancing With the Stars” recalled the chemistry that Chmerkovskiy and Alley had in the ballroom and commented such on the dancer’s post. Some of Chmerkovskiy’s DWTS colleagues also commented on his post.

“I loved watching you two together. You guys had magic chemistry. No fear. Just two strong people who were even stronger together… I only knew her from where I sat… and a few quick interactions. I can’t imagine how you are feeling. Sending love and support. This is a beautiful post,” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba commented.

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy’s sister-in-law Jenna Johnson shared two hearts in the comments section and DWTS pro Alan Bersten left one red heart emoji.

Chmerkovskiy and Alley finished in second place on season 12, losing the Mirrorball Trophy to Hines Ward. Alley was invited back to compete in the All Stars season in 2012, where she and Chmerkovskiy were eliminated in seventh place.

READ NEXT: Kirstie Alley’s Last Instagram Post Shared in September