‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Celebrates Big Milestone Ahead of Third Child

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd just marked a big milestone.

The veteran “Dancing With the Stars” couple marked their seventh wedding anniversary days before the due date for their third child.

In a post shared to Instagram on July 8, 2024, Murgatroyd shared a photo from her wedding day. The two-time mirrorball champion kissed her husband during their outdoor ceremony in the social media photo. In the caption, Murgatroyd noted that the couple surpassed the dreaded “seven-year” marital bump.

“I guess the 7th year itch didn’t happen?? 🤷🏼‍♀️ haha!” she wrote. “I ❤️ you @maksimc …7 years married and 10 years together 🤯. Thank you for flirting with me way back in 2012 and putting the moves on me to get us 3 children, a dog and a beautiful life. #happyanniversary #soulmate #husbandandwife.”

Fans and famous friends reacted to the post. “Beautiful!! Happy anniversary you guys! 😍,” fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater wrote in the comment section.

Maks & Peta Had a Dream Wedding in 2017

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on July 8, 2017, at one of the most sought-after wedding venues in New York. In March of that year, the Ukrainian American dancer told “Good Morning America” that the couple booked an “amazing space on Long Island” at Oheka Castle.

“It’s going to be great,” he shared at the time. “We went there. It’s perfect. We’re going to have it for two days. They’re closing the whole hotel. It’s going to be unbelievable.”

Chmerkovskiy revealed that he first spotted the sprawling venue when he moved from Ukraine to Brooklyn as a teenager in 1994. “I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] ‘That’s where I want to have my wedding’ and I just said it so [casually,] and now it’s happening,” he told the ABC morning show.

According to People magazine, several DWTS alumni were in the wedding party, including Val Chmerkovskiy, who served as his brother’s best man, and pal Tony Dovolani who was a groomsman. Murgtroyd’s bridesmaids included DWTS pro dancer Sharna Burgess and season 20 mirrorball champion Rumer Willis.

As the newlywed couple shared a kiss at the end of the ceremony, a rainbow appeared in the sky. “I couldn’t believe it when I turned around. It was amazing — perfect timing,” Murgatroyd told Us Weekly in 2017.

Maks & Peta’s 3rd Son is Due in July 2024

Just as they celebrate seven years of wedded bliss, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy will welcome their third child. The baby boy is due in July, just a few weeks after their son Rio turned one in late June. The Chmerkovskiys also have a 7-year-old son, Shai Aleksandr, who was just a few months old when they tied the knot.

While the couple has teased the possibility of trying for another baby, more recently, Chmerkovskiy hinted they could be closing down shop.

After noting that his wife is extremely uncomfortable at the end of her third pregnancy, Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly, “It’s tough, but we’re constantly reminded that this is probably the last time we’re doing it. This probably is the last time she’s going to be in this situation.”

