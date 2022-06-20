Maks Chmerkovskiy Catches Heat Over Father’s Day Post

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is catching a bit of heat over his Father’s Day post from Sunday, June 19 because of what he said about his wife, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

Here is what fans are taking umbrage with:

Maks Calls Peta Murgatroyd a ‘MILF’ in the Post

In a video posted to Instagram, the pro dancer calls his wife Peta a “MILF,” which is a term that gained common usage after the film “American Pie” and stands for “mom I’d like to f***.”

“The milf, the child and the luckiest guy on earth. #bestfathersdayever,” wrote Maks on the post. In the video, he shot footage from the pier of Peta and their son Shai playing on the beach and said as he filmed, “MILFing under the blue umbrella. The child. The surf. The luckiest.”

Fans were in disbelief that he would say that about his wife. One wrote, “The milf! Really Maks!!!” and another fan replied to that, “Maybe it was a typo” with a shocked emoji face.

Below that, another fan responded, “My thoughts exactly,” and a third wrote, “Right? Ugh.”

One fan was “confused” by the footage of people walking on the pier and wondered where Maks’ wife was, but added, “You are a lucky man.”

Some fans thought it was funny, with one writing, “Yes, Maks, you scored bro!” and another writing, “The caption, this was great,” wrote one fan with two laughing-crying emojis.

But most fans just wished him and his family a happy Father’s Day.

“Praise God you are able to spend this incredible day with your beautiful family! Happy Father’s Day, Maks!” wrote one of his followers.

“Life is good….and you’ve deservately (sic) hit the jackpot! Happy Father’s Day,” wrote a second fan.

A third added, “Happy Father’s day! You’re a wonderful man, husband and dad!”, and a fourth wrote, “You have an amazing family, congratulations.”

Peta Has Been Busy Posting Hilarious Videos to Her Instagram

Lately, Peta has been jumping on the “mom meme” train and posting funny videos to her own Instagram.

In one video, a voice over wonders, “You ever just look at a mom and think, ‘I wonder what she’d look like if she took her mom bun out?’ This, she looks like this, OK?'” and Peta shows herself with crazy, unwashed hair.

Her caption on that video reads, “Mommas am I right? or am I right? #mombun #mombunlife @sharnaburgess I know you’re already ‘Team Bun’ but you just wait until [peanut] arrives,” in reference to her good friend and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess’ pregnancy. Sharna and her partner Brian Austin Green are welcoming their first child together any day now — her due date is July 4.

But back to Peta’s hilarious videos. In early June, she posted a video that has a caption reading, “When my husband goes over our finances and sees all my transactions… Erewhon $680.34, Sephora $981.20, Amazon $570.54, COntainer Store 770.60, Gap Kids $299.70, Bed Beth & Beyond $1200.99,<" and over top is a man asking, "Did yI read that right? Did I read that right?" and Peta lip syncs, "You certainly did, yes sir … you continue to read them right."

She captioned the video, "Gotta love the sit down convos at the dining table," to which Maks replied in the comments, “Thanks for always taking our conversations seriously.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

