Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares Update on IVF Journey, Growing Family

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy shared an update on his wife, Peta Murgatroyd’s, journey with IVF.

Chmerkovskiy spoke to E! News about where the couple is at now after their first journey with in-vitro fertilization was unsuccessful.

“We still want a family that’s bigger than what we are,” Chmerkovskiy, 42, told the outlet. “We are still going to continue attempts and we’ll see what happens, regardless of the fact that we’re going to have a bigger family whether through adoption or whatever this may be.”

The dancer added, “This is not over for us.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy share one son, Shai, 5. They have been open about wanting to expand their family.

Murgatroyd Wanted to Be Honest With Her Followers

After her IVF implantation was unsuccessful, Murgatroyd took to Instagram to share with her followers that she went from “one of the happiest days” to “one of the saddest moments I’ll never forget” during her journey.

“I really did think that this was going to work,” she wrote on Instagram. “Looking into Maks eyes as he was crying, seeing our baby together.. just made this experience so worth it even though it didn’t turn out how we had hoped.”

She said she took the “necessary steps” to heal and thanked fans for their support.

Chmerkovskiy spoke with E! News about how “difficult to watch” the whole process was.

“The difficulties with having a kid aren’t talked about in terms of this is happening a lot of women,” he told the outlet. “They’re dealing with it in a very personal, blocked-off, closed state way that is so detrimental to the psyche.”

He previously told ET Online that he was originally a bit skeptical about sharing such a personal experience on social media.

“I was a skeptic to the openness of it, and [asking] how open we want to be,” he shared. “Now I realize that the reason why people do struggle with it is because it’s such a taboo to talk [about it]. A lot of people need to understand that maybe it would bypass a lot of the drama if you know that this is an option.”

Murgatroyd also shared that they were not just telling people about their experience for attention.

“It feels good to share it,” she said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, look at me, look at me!’ It’s just, like, finally I can say something and not feel closed off, and not feel bad about it, and not feel alone. It feels good.”

Chmerkovskiy & Murgatroyd Have Been Planning to Expand Their Family For Years

Murgatroyd first shared in July 2022 that she and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, suffered three miscarriages over the course of two years. She told People Magazine that the two wanted to have more children and chose to undergo IVF.

The couple shared in August 2022 that their IVF implantation did not take, and Murgatroyd joined “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 soon after. They shared with People at the time that they wanted to take “a little break for a couple of months” before trying again.

“[Shai has] been a great kid and you know, we had tough summer and he was amazing. So he definitely earned it today,” said Chmerkovskiy.

Chmerkovskiy is set to appear on the Saturday, October 29 episode of “Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars.”