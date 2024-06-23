Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Celebrate Son Rio’s 1st Birthday With Adorable Party Theme

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd had to make a last-minute change when celebrating their son Rio’s first birthday.

On June 22, 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” couple pulled out all the stops for a sweet birthday bash for their son, but the excessive heat in southern California forced them to move the festivities inside.

Rio turned one on June 18. The pro dancers also have a 7-year-old son, Shai Aleksandr, and are expecting her third child –another boy!—due in July 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rio’s 1st Birthday was a ‘Beary ONEderful World’ Theme

For Rio’s first birthday, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy used the popular party planning company Picnic + Petal. Murgatroyd shared photos from the party on her Instagram story. The expectant mom gave fans a look at a party table adorned with floral arrangements from Lovestruck Booms. There were also teddy bear party favors. Gray and white checkered “quillows” from Staykation were also on display for what turned into an indoor picnic.

“When it’s 100 degrees outside and the party moves inside,” Murgatroyd captioned a photo of the party table.

In another clip, Murgatroyd posed with her son in front of a blue balloon arch. “Rio’s Beary ONEderful World,” was the caption.

A table full of sweet treats featured confections from Esthela Baker & Cake Artist, Boy Mama Bakes, and Wish Upon a Cookie. There were bear and travel-themed cookies in the shape of a hot air balloon, an airplane, a passport, and a globe. A tiered birthday cake with a bear in a hot air balloon was also on display alongside a smaller personal cake for the birthday boy.

Pal Sasha Farber also posted a video of the guests singing “Happy Birthday” to baby Rio. Per Farber’s story, guests included fellow DWTS pros Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov and their toddler daughter Nikita, as well as DWTS alum Leah Remini and, of course, Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val, sister-in-law Jenna Johnson, and nephew Rome.

Murgatroyd also addressed fans in a video after the party. “We just wrapped up Rio’s birthday party, we had the best time,” she told her Instagram followers. “We had people over we hadn’t seen in so long. Everything was beautiful. Picnic and Petal did it for us and wow, they pulled through with the most beautiful… everything, really.”

“It was just such a crazy hot day,” she added. “Coming from Malibu back into the Valley…It was burning out there. So, we moved a lot of stuff inside which was great, I think that was the best thing, and we had a blast. And we had little bartenders and a taco guy. It was great, great time.”

Peta Murgatroyd Showed How Much Rio Has Grown in 1 Year

On Rio’s first birthday, Murgatroyd showed how much he has grown by comparing him to a pizza box. The two-time mirrorball champion shared twelve photos of her son inside a pizza box to show how much he grew each month in the first year of his life. By the time she got to photo #12, Rio was lying alongside a full 12-slice pizza pie and was not at all happy.

“This pizza challenge we committed to so we could look back and have this forever,” Murgatroyd explained in the caption. “The last 2 months were tough haha because he was so aware of what was going on and did NOT want to be placed on the ground beside a pizza lol…”

Several friends from the “Dancing With the Stars” family commented to wish Rio a Happy Birthday.

“Happy Birthday to Rio and his parents!!!🙌🎂🥳🎉,” write former DWTS pro Anna Trebunskaya

“Happy birthday little man!!! ❤️” added pal Sharna Burgess.