Maks Chmerkovskiy & Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Stir Up ‘Sad’ Feelings With Duet

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans were left with a sense of sadness after watching Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd dance together in a video they shared on Instagram.

“A little Jive for the soul,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post on February 11, 2023. “Let us know in the comments what you think @maksimc was thinking in the beginning of the dance and if the baby inside @petamurgatroyd enjoyed all that Jiving? Also peep the spectacular double kick which Maks was totally NOT ready for,” the caption continued.

It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section, many people expressing love and appreciation for the couple and some others saying that the duet made them feel a bit of sadness. The reason? Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd’s dance together reminded some social media users of the dances that Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss used to post before his untimely death.

Some Fans Commented Their Feelings on Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Post

Boss died by suicide in December 2022, just days before Christmas. For years, he and Holker, who had been married since 2013, would often dance together and post their duets on social media. And while this isn’t a new thing for Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, some fans couldn’t help but highlight the similarities.

“I so miss Twitch and Allison! I’m hoping you guys will be the next daily dancing duo!!” read one comment.

“ll I can think of is Twitch and Allison…. And yet, I’m so happy for you and Maks,” someone else wrote.

“Great dance… but reminds me of Twitch and Allison,” a third Instagram user added.

“This is partially filling my Twitch and Allison void,” a fourth said.

Other fans didn’t think it was fair for folks to express sadness about the dance or to suggest that Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd shouldn’t be posting duets so close to tWitch’s death — and those comments started stacking up as well.

“Can y’all stop telling her to stop just because it reminds you/Allison of Twitch? His death was unbelievably tragic but Derek and Hailey have been doing duets forever and no one has told them to stop anything. Show these two the same amount of respect,” someone said.

Some Fans Felt Similarly About Another Video Posted by the Couple

Days earlier, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd teamed up for the “Pretty Girls” dance that was previously done by ballroom pros Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, both of whom are pregnant with their second babies.

“This brought me back to Allison and Boss,” one person wrote.

“This is beautiful. One because your glowing in pregnancy @petamurgatroyd and two because so many have been missing watching Twitch and his lovely wife Allison dancing…..this fills the heart,” someone else added.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd didn’t respond to any comments and while they both have sent love to Holker following Boss’ death, they don’t seem to be too concerned with the people telling them that there are similarities, as evidenced by the fact that they keep posting duet videos on social media.

