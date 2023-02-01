DWTS Pro on ‘Pins And Needles’ After Wife Announces Pregnancy

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd is embracing her baby news and is over the moon to be expecting her second child with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy — but the couple is still taking things one day at a time.

Murgatroyd shared her pregnancy struggles with the world back in June 2022, opening up to People magazine about the three miscarriages that she has had on her journey to try for a second child.

Murgatroyd learned that she had PCOS and decided to try IVF. She shared updates with fans on social media, often on her Instagram Stories, but her first transfer wasn’t a success. A few months later — at the start of DWTS season 31, Murgatroyd did get pregnant. She shared the news on Instagram on January 13, 2023.

Although Murgatroyd is in her second trimester, she and her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy are staying cautiously optimistic.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Appears to Be Staying Level-Headed About the Pregnancy

Murgatroyd ended up getting pregnant the old fashioned way, just before she was slated to start her second round of IVF.

“After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF,” she captioned an Instagram post, showing off her growing baby bump.

Shortly after the news was made public, Chmerkovskiy told E! News that finding out that his wife was pregnant was less about making things “cute” and more about taking a measured approach.

“It wasn’t about, ‘How do I make it cute and tell my husband?'” he recalled. “It was like, ‘It was finally here,’ but it was also very cautious, because we’ve done this four times before. We’ve been here four times before and it just wouldn’t last,” Chmerkovskiy told the outlet.

“So we’re on pins and needles, whether it’s because of the past trauma of this process or because the world is just that type of place, and all of a sudden we’re finding ourselves adulting in the middle of all these crises,” he added.

Peta Murgatroyd Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant at First

Murgatroyd went in to season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” with one goal in mind: Winning a Mirrorball Trophy. However, very early on in the season, she started feeling sick.

“I didn’t even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn’t want to test for weeks,” she told People magazine.

“I think it was the fastest positive I’ve ever seen in my life,” she said of taking a pregnancy test when she was about six weeks along. “It just came up super quick and I was just shocked,” she added.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are due to welcome their new baby in June 2023.

