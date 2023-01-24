Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares Heartbreaking Reality After Pregnancy News

On January 13, 2023, Peta Murgatroyd announced that she is pregnant with her second child. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro had previously opened up about her pregnancy journey and her struggles to conceive.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she captioned an Instagram post that consisted of photos of her growing belly.

“After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF,” Murgatroyd continued, adding, “This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for.”

Murgatroyd’s husband Maks Chmerkovskiy left a string of red heart emoji in the comments section, but when it came time for him to react to the news on his own social media account, he admitted that it’s not easy for him to be “happy” given what is going on in his home country of Ukraine.

Chmerkovskiy Said He ‘Can’t Wake Up Happy’

In February 2022, Chmerkovskiy was working in Ukraine when unrest broke out. He shared several updates by way of social media videos before he was able to make it out of the country and back to the United States safely. Chmerkovskiy has continued speaking out about what’s going on in the Ukraine.

On January 14, 2023, for example, he shared a video taken in Dnipro with the caption “WAR!!!!!!!” In the video, people trapped under rubble could be heard screaming. As Chmerkovskiy keeps up with what is going on in the place he used to call home, he explained that he can’t be truly happy and/or at peace knowing what’s happening overseas.

Although Chmerkovskiy is excited to welcome a new baby into the world, he admitted that he’s struggling with his feelings.

“I have so much beauty happening in my life….yet I can’t wake up happy as long as I wake up to the news of another terrorist act by russian army in Ukraine,” Chmerkovskiy wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Chmerkovskiy Said He Doesn’t Feel Right Posting the Positive Things in His Life When Other Things Are Going on

It hasn’t been an easy year for Chmerkovskiy, who has been through it on a personal level. Aside from seeing what’s happening in his home country, he has also gone through a lot of pain and loss with his wife; Murgatroyd suffered a few miscarriages over the past couple of years, according to People magazine.

Chmerkovskiy shared a bit about why he’s having these conflicting emotions and why they are making it hard for him to really celebrate the joy in his life.

“I literally can’t unsee or unhear it, and I can’t figure out how to make a post celebrating my life, my sister-in law, my brother and me becoming an uncle….” he continued, referencing his wife’s pregnancy announcement, and his brother Val Chmerkovskiy’s new baby boy.

“It’s been almost a year and I’ve yet to hear most of my russian ‘friends’ say ANYTHING! I really do hope there’s justice at the end of it all,” he concluded.

