Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Are Ready for the Newborn Phase: Exclusive

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are set to welcome their second child in June 2023. Though they weren’t planning on doing a gender reveal, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd recently shared that they are having a baby boy.

Heavy caught up with Chmerkovskiy just weeks before the new baby’s arrival and asked him what he and his wife are most looking forward to when it comes to the newborn phase.

“We are looking forward to it all! Diapers, nightshifts, bath time, baby pukes even. We have missed it all and we have an amazing opportunity to enjoy it all over again. We can’t wait,” Chmerkovskiy told us.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Are Excited to See Their Son as a Big Brother

Perhaps the one person who is more excited about having a new baby in the house than Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd is their 6-year-old son, Shai. When we told Chmerkovskiy that we were excited to see Shai in his new role, Chmerkovskiy agree.

“Peta and I also can’t wait to see Shai as an older brother,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with E! News, Chmerkovskiy shared how the family is preparing for their next chapter.

“We really are just settling into enjoying the life and the beautiful things about this. There’s a lot of negativity out there, we are very much in touch with it, but we’re keeping it out there,” Chmerkovskiy said. “When I come home I also focus on how gorgeous my wife is, seven-months pregnant, and I have this beautiful puppy and this beautiful 6-year-old,” he added.

Fans of the couple may know that Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd decided to get a dog — a Goldendoodle they named Hachi. The pup was a surprise for Shai, who really wanted one. Hachi has taken Shai’s mind off of the baby, which Chmerkovskiy jokes, “he hasn’t thought about the baby in the last four days.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Are Happy Their Baby Is Healthy

Murgatroyd has been very candid about her pregnancy struggles, telling People magazine that she suffered three miscarriages after giving birth to Shai. She also shared that her first round of IVF wasn’t successful, which was another difficult hurdle to overcome.

However, Murgatroyd revealed that she and Chmerkovskiy got pregnant the old fashioned way, just weeks before they were going to start the next round of IVF.

“All natural, it happened,” she told People in January 2023.

After sharing that they are expecting a boy, Murgatroyd says that she and Chmerkovskiy were just over-the-moon happy to hear that their little one is “healthy.”

“The Chmerkovskiy’s as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We’re so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy. He is already measuring quite large and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post on April 27, 2023.

“Honestly though, when we heard he was fully healthy we both shrieked with joy. There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses *pause* (ugh it’s awful) before telling you they’re all good results,” she added.

