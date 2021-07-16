Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveals Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy does not have plans to return to the hit ABC ballroom dancing competition in the near future, but he does have another exciting job.

Now, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he does plan to return to “Dancing With the Stars,” just not the United States version of the show.

“Honoured and excited to announce that I’m joining upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ukraine as a judge!!!” he wrote in the Instagram post announcing his return. “What do you all think about my new job?”

The announcement may come as a disappointment to fans who were hoping that the professional dancer would return to the U.S. ballroom.

Maks Says He Will Not Come Out of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Retirement as a Pro

While promoting his upcoming tour alongside his brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Maks said that he does not have the kind of passion that it takes to be a professional dancer on the show anymore in an interview with TV Insider.

The dancer said that he does still love the show, however.

When asked by TV Insider about what he thinks of “Dancing with the Stars,” Maks said that he still likes the show even if he isn’t on it anymore. He especially appreciated the doors that the show opened for him and other professional dancers.

“It opened doors to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and others,” he told the outlet. “It became a career. We didn’t have this before. Regardless of what it seems like with my relationship with ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I’m not going to dwell on that. But I’m personally one of the biggest, if not the biggest fan of the show. I will do anything I can contribute to see it stay on TV because it’s very important to our industry.”

He did, however, say that he’s not planning on a return soon when he spoke with Hollywood Life.

“I’m a professional father, and I want to be that forever,” he told the outlet. “Having said that, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and Maks, I think that we parted ways a long time ago.”

He added, “I think this show is going through a lot and has to figure out to get back to what it was without having to deal with Maks. That’s why I’m not thinking about it, and I think that it also leads me to be free to do other things. Even ‘The Masked Dancer,’ for example, was going on at the same time as ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I’m me. I rep me, I rep dance and everything that it stands for and can be attached to.”

Maks Would Love to Host ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Though he doesn’t want to be a dancer on the show, Maks said he’d be open to other roles.

Maks and Val talked to Us Weekly about their tour and about “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’d love to host,” Maks told Us Weekly. “I’d fill any shoes on that show. I wish that I would’ve had that understanding when I first got to the show, we had a different process because I honestly had no examples of anything like this in front of me to be like, ‘Oh, that’s what it’s like.’”

He added, “I personally would love an opportunity to step into any shoes on the production side or in front of the camera. I don’t really necessarily have the passion of leading someone through this incredibly grueling process of three months of getting to the end. I may not have that, but I do have the passion of contributing to dancing, being on television and sticking around.”

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Receives Multiple 2021 Emmy Nominations