Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveals What He Misses About DWTS & if He’d Ever Return: Exclusive

Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced his departure from “Dancing With the Stars” in 2018.

During an interview with “The Real” a few months later, Chmerkovskiy explained that he was at a different place in his life after having a baby with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd and he felt it was time to do something new.

Flash forward five years and Chmerkovskiy is getting ready to welcome his second child in June 2023. Heavy caught up with the ballroom pro and asked him a couple of questions about what he misses about “Dancing With the Stars” and if he’d ever consider a return to the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy Says He ‘Still Loves ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Despite making the decision to leave “Dancing With the Stars,” Chmerkovskiy has a great appreciation for the show.

“I miss DWTS for everything that it was for me when I first came to LA in 2006,” Chmerkovskiy told Heavy exclusively.

Chmerkovskiy danced with Laila Ali, Erin Andrews, and Kirstie Alley during his time competing. He won one Mirrorball trophy — in season 18 with Olympic figure skater Meryl Davis.

“I loved the show then and I love it still. It survived decades of changing TV landscape, numerous ‘highest rated’ shows which came and left, tons of controversy and an ever-changing cast,” he added.

Interestingly, Chmerkovskiy didn’t want to join the show initially.

“I literally hung up right away. There were another 10 calls and I just kept hanging up,” he said on “Allison Interviews” in 2022. He explained that he had always been dedicated to his craft but he didn’t necessarily want to be famous. Eventually, however, Chmerkovskiy agreed to join the show. He was partnered with Tia Carrere in season 2, taking the DWTS ballroom floor by storm for the first time in 2006. Chmerkovskiy and Carrere finished in 6th place.

Chmerkovskiy still supports his family members who compete on the show, including Murgatroyd, his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his sister-in-law, Jenna Johnson — all three of whom are planning to compete on season 32 in the fall of 2023.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Would Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Judge

Chmerkovskiy would jump at an opportunity to return to “Dancing With the Stars,” but he doesn’t want to compete on the show.

“I love that DANCE has been represented worldwide by an entity such as DWTS and I would absolutely love to continue being a part of this project,” he told Heavy.

Instead, Chmerkovskiy says that he would really like to judge.

“My favorite ‘capacity’ would obviously be the judging position as I’ve finally understood its role and had experience of judging a full season in Ukraine. It would be an honor to be sitting behind that desk,” he added.

Indeed Chmerkovskiy has sat at the judges table in the past, and it’s something that he thoroughly enjoyed.

In an interview with Us Weekly in March 2023, Murgatroyd said that she could see her husband in that role as well.

“I think that he’s born to do that stuff. He loves to talk. You know Maks, he will talk your ear off,” she said.

