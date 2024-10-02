Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Emotional Video Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared an emotional update about his grandmother. On September 28, the ballroom pro posted a video of himself after visiting his grandma, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

As he walked down the busy street in New York, Chmerkovskiy had a tough time keeping himself together.

“Just got to spend some time with my grandma,” Chmerkovskiy began. “I decided to do it just because we overshare nowadays and you’ve been on the journey with me and with my grandma,” he continued, explaining why he posted the video.

“This is probably the last time I’m going to talk about this,” he continued, getting more emotional. “It’s a [expletive] terrible thing to witness with your loved ones. So, she’s doing great. She’s in great health,” he continued.

Fans Reacted to Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Post About His Grandmother

Quite a few fans took to the comments section of Chmerkovskiy’s post to offer him love and support. Many also shared that they’ve experienced similar feelings with their loved ones.

“Alzheimer’s is so hard. Watched my grandma go through this. Prayers for you and your family,” one person wrote.

“I’m so sorry that you and your family are going through this. It’s definitely a devastating disease. Hold on to all the wonderful memories and hug her tightly every time you see her. Grandmothers are so precious,” someone else added.

“I’m so very sorry Maks. I know I can’t begin to imagine all you’re going through, but I do understand how hard it is to watch someone you love suffer. Sending you love and praying for you all,” a third comment read.

“I’m so sorry your going through this, thank you for sharing her journey, it horrible what we have to see and deal with them not recognizing us. Just love her, visit her, care for her. Never forget all she taught you growing up,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Grandmother’s Condition Has Worsened

Chmerkovskiy’s latest post seemed to have some finality to it as he stated that he wouldn’t be sharing additional updates about his grandmother.

On his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Don’t think I’ll be sharing this anymore. The whole process passed the point of any kind of….she is no longer able to recognize anything and this is very difficult for me. Honestly making posts about it makes it worse at the moment.”

Chmerkovskiy has previously shared posts about his grandmother on social media.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while. Got emotional as I walked in but quickly remembered why I’m here,” he captioned an Instagram post back in September 2023.

“She is still witty, still singing two sentences of the same few songs, she is still very much my grandma. She struggles to remember pretty much everything but when she remembers me her eyes change and she looks at me the way I remember her. And I start crying,” he added.

Then, in February 2024, he shared another update.

“She finally didn’t really recognize me today,” he wrote on Instagram. He explained that he showed her photos on his phone but she didn’t make a connection.

“She never really remembered me. And now I am tearing up on the plane and really sad about that. She’s healthy and she looks great, and that’s the best news but now I really miss my grandma,” he added.

