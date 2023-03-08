Maks Chmerkovskiy & Brother Val Chmerkovskiy Have Big News to Share

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy will be starring in a new wine-inspired dance show called “Savor After Hours.” The “Dancing With the Stars” pros will be in Napa, California, over the summer where they will partake in a cabaret-style show at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House, according to People magazine.

“Basically it’s a different take on wine tasting and what that experience can be, because wine has an incredible culture,” Val Chmerkovskiy told the outlet.

“Part of our performance has always felt like it’s taking care of [and] educating our audience. It’s taking them on a journey with us. It feels like this intimate dinner party more than a ‘sit down and watch us on stage’ type of thing,” he added.

It’s unknown if the upcoming show will affect the “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 schedule, which has yet to been released.

‘Savor After Hours’ Will Run From June 2023 Through September 2023

According to show’s official website, “guests will experience a wine pairing flight in an entirely new and dynamic way. Each of the performances immerse audiences in the way wines make us feel through an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more.”

In addition to the Chmerkovskiy brothers, other celebrities will also be making appearances. People magazine reports that Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson will also be participating in some of the shows. “Savor After Hours” kicks off on June 3, 2023, and will run through September 3, 2023. Tickets start at $49 per person and there will be meet and greet opportunities.

This isn’t the first time that Val Chmerkovskiy and Maks Chmerkovskiy teamed up for a show outside of “Dancing With the Stars.” The brothers worked together to create “Dance With Me,” a dance company that offers private dance lessons, group dance classes, and more. The brothers have also toured the country together, most recently in 2021.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Valentin Chmerkovskiy Have Been Teasing the Show for Weeks

Maks Chmerkovskiy and his younger brother have been super excited about their new show and have been dropping clues about it for about a month.

“Cheers to new adventures! Can’t wait to share our upcoming project with you guys. Leave your best guess on what it is in the comments below??” Val Chmerkovskiy teased on his Instagram feed on February 15, 2023. The video that he posted featured some promotional, behind-the-scenes footage of the guys dressed in suits while holding wine glasses.

Most fans guessed that the brothers were coming out with their own brand of wine. Similar responses came the next day when Maks Chmerkovskiy posted about the secret project.

“You will definitely be able to look. And probably even touch,” Maks Chmerkovskiy captioned an Instagram post on February 16, 2023. “Be the first to guess what we’re working on in the comments and look out for official announcement in coming weeks. I honestly can’t wait for this project and to finally be able to speak about it,” he added.

