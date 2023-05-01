Maks Chmerkovskiy & Val Chmerkovskiy Come ‘Full Circle’ as a Team: Exclusive

Maks Chmerkovskiy and his brother Val Chmerkovskiy are teaming up once more, this time in a partnership with Subway. The ballroom pros — who you probably know from “Dancing With the Stars” — are helping launch the company’s expansion of the Subway Series menu.

On May 1, 2023, Subway officially announced its new menu items, which include two new sandwiches and “new twists on four fan favorites.” The Chmerkovskiy brothers are “huge fans” of Subway and have been enjoying food from the franchise for years.

“It’s a full circle moment. We’ve eaten at Subway most of our lives, particularly the early years after immigrating to NYC and growing up running from rehearsals and practices on buses and subways, we were always on the go. The Subway sandwich was always our companion,” Val Chmerkovskiy tells Heavy exclusively.

“Being a professional dancer (as well as professional teen in the late 90s early 00s :) my time for meals was very limited. Growing up in NYC, I was always on the run and in between rehearsals. A sandwich was almost always a go-to and Subway was always my choice because it was so filling and so quick. To partner with Subway all these years later is a very nostalgic moment,” Maks Chmerkovskiy added.

Their favorites? Subway’s Italian B.M.T. and the Sweet Onion Teriyaki, both of which are featured on the new Subway Series menu.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Val Chmerkovskiy Would Be Open to Franchising a Subway

From dancing to… sandwiches? Totally. Both Maks Chmerkovskiy and Val Chmerkovskiy say they’d be totally open to franchising their very own Subway shop. When we got word that the brothers would consider serving up sandwiches as a business, we had to ask them about it.

“We’d love to!” Val Chmerkovskiy said. “It’s a recognizable and quality brand that serves millions of people. I’ve always loved the idea of bringing people together over dance and music, but nothing brings people together like good food made from the heart,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maks Chmerkovskiy called an ownership opportunity a “dream come true” and added that it would be a “full circle moment.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Val Chmerkovskiy Recently Announced a New Show in Napa

In the summer of 2023, the Chmerkovskiy brothers will be performing in a new show in Napa called “Savor After Hours.” They will take over JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House to bring fans a new kind of experience.

“Basically it’s a different take on wine tasting and what that experience can be, because wine has an incredible culture,” Val Chmerkovskiy told People magazine. “Part of our performance has always felt like it’s taking care of [and] educating our audience. It’s taking them on a journey with us. It feels like this intimate dinner party more than a ‘sit down and watch us on stage’ type of thing,” he added.

The Chmerkovskiys have often teamed up on projects, from shows to this new partnership with Subway, and they truly do like working together on just about everything.

“We make great partners regardless of the venture. Trust is a big deal in choosing a great partner, and there are very few people I trust more than my brother,” Val Chmerkovskiy told Heavy.

“We’ve always worked well together. I found out at an early age the importance of a great partnership and with Val we’ve always been able to work through difficulties without detriment to what we were doing. Today, Val is one of the most successful and talented dancers in the biz and it would be huge for anyone to partner with a person like Val,” Maks Chmerkovskiy added.

And, of course, now that both brothers are fathers (Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed a baby boy with wife Jenna Johnson in January 2023), they have even more in common. Daddy duty is just another partnership that both Chmerkovskiys are excelling in.

