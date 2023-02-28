Maks Chmerkovskiy Teases New Project Ahead of Second Child’s Birth

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been teasing a new project for a few weeks now and fans are fairly certain they’ve figured out what’s coming. The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro teamed up with his brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy for this new project which may not have anything to do with dancing.

On February 3, 2023, Maks captioned an Instagram post saying that he had some “REALLY EXCITING announcements” coming. In the time since, both he and Val have posted to social media while holding wine glasses, leading most fans to believe that the brothers are coming out with their own wine line.

“You will definitely be able to look. And probably even touch,” Maks teased on Instagram on February 16, 2023. He shared a photo of himself dressed in an all-black suit holding a large glass of red wine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says an Official Announcement Will Be Made ‘in Coming Weeks’

Although Maks and his brother Val aren’t giving too much away, they are both excited for what’s coming and Maks says he “can’t wait” to be able to tell everyone about it.

On February 15, 2023, Val shared a video of a photoshoot that he and Maks did together — the brothers both holding glasses of wine.

“Cheers to new adventures!” Val captioned the post, adding the wine glass emoji. “Can’t wait to share our upcoming project with you guys,” he added.

It’s an exciting time for both Maks and Val who have done a few projects together in the past, including opening their own dance company called “Dance With Me.” In addition, Maks and Val are both expanding their families. Val and his wife, DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, welcomed their son Rome in January 2023. Meanwhile, Maks and his wife Peta Murgatroyd are set to welcome their second child in just a couple of months.

“Dancing With the Stars” Fans Have Guessed What Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Valentin Chmerkovskiy’s Big Announcement Will Be

The Chmerkovskiy brothers have encouraged fans to guess what the big announcement will be and fans are fairly certain that the guys are dropping enough hints that it’s a new wine brand.

“If this is a wine collection, Maksim Merlot has a nice ring to it,” one person commented on Maks’ post.

“If this is a wine thing though you know you are doing a presentation at our grocery store,” someone else said.

“Can’t wait to see what you have up your sleeve? Thinking wine but you could be throwing us all off,” a third Instagram user added.

“A new wine collection or new show super excited about either one,” a fourth guessed.

Similar comments stacked up on Val’s post, which had the brothers very focused on their large wine glasses; Maks drinking red and Val’s glass filled with white.

“If this is a wine collection, I want a signed bottle,” someone wrote.

“If it’s wine, you’ll make a killing selling it in the evenings to all the dance moms at competitions,” read another comment.

