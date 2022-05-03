‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Slam Former Pro As ‘Tone Deaf’

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are upset with former professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy after some comments he made about people helping Ukraine.

Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine when Russia invaded the country, as he was filming the Ukrainian version of “Dancing With the Stars.” The dancer was stuck there for 8 days before fleeing.

Now, he runs a charity called Baranova27, a charity for Ukrainian refugees, alongside his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy. The charity is named after the street the family lives on in Ukraine. It is a volunteer initiative to help out, and it’s based in New Jersey.

Some fans were upset with what Maks said in an interview, however.

Maks Said Donating Clothes Was ‘Not Helping’

In a post that was shared on Instagram, Maks said that people who were donating clothes “to clean out your closet” was “not helping.”

“Who are you helping? You’re talking about people who lived a very successful life in a European country that have now fled,” he says in the clip. “And you are saying, ‘here you go, you’re welcome,’ with something so degrading. You’re not helping with the process. You’re hurting.”

His caption read, “I’m just being honest. Always. And with all due respect.”

Some People Called Maks Out For His Comments

In a Reddit post after the interview, some thought Maks was being rude.

“I just saw a sneak peek of Maks’ interview with Bethany Frankel, and it came across as extremely tone deaf,” the post reads. “I’m sorry. MAKS got on his platform and asked us to help. You don’t get to dictate how people help you. Saying that giving clothes is somehow ‘useless’ is so not true and not in the true spirit of philanthropy.”

They went on to say that the post is one of the reasons some people don’t like the Chmerkovskiy brothers. Some of the people who replied agreed with the post.

“Why are y’all saying OP is reaching? Maks made it seem like those who donated clothes simply did it just to get it out the way,” one person replied. “Not everyone has money just to give up, people have lives and families of their own that they need to provide for. He sounds ungrateful and ignorant. Traumatized or not, it’s tasteless.”

Some people said it wasn’t the comment itself that was wrong but instead the way that Maks said it.

“While I understand where Maks is coming from, it was his delivery that was very offputting and I have been saying this many times about the C bros, it’s not always so much what they say but its their delivery and how they come across,” one person replied.

Others did agree with Maks and stood up for him, however.

“This is the same thing as homeless or domestic violence shelters saying ‘please don’t send cans of expired food that no one wants to eat’,” one person wrote. “THEY are on the front lines. THEY know what will help and not simply create waste, and the public should listen.”

Some people also commented on the Instagram post to share that they didn’t appreciate the way Maks handled things.

“I think this is a little judge-y and harsh,” one comment reads. “People want to help. Anyway they can. And this seems like a very pompous outlook.”

Another wrote, “It’s not the message it’s the delivery. I can appreciate someone being blunt but to say it’s degrading and also to point out that these are people from Europe… WTH? Would it have been okay for people from Africa? Just asking.”

“I’m sorry I don’t understand this, so if you flee your country with just the clothes on your back, you don’t want people to donate clothes, Wow! Ungrateful,” another comment reads.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

