Maks Chmerovskiy Accepts a Tough Challenge From Peta Murgatroyd: ‘WOW How Uncomfortable’

A fan-favorite “Dancing with the Stars” couple had a bit of fun weeks ahead of welcoming their third child, and fans got a kick out of it. Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have a third son on the way, and she recently challenged him to walk in her pregnant shoes for a few moments.

Chmerkovskiy stepped up to the challenge and admitted it was rough.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy Danced While Simulating a Large Pregnant Belly

On June 4, the “Dancing with the Stars” dancers shared what was technically the second part of this challenge. On Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram page, he posted a video where he took on the challenge of dancing while carrying a bit of extra weight.

The first part of this challenge was posted on Instagram on June 3. Murgatroyd admitted she had wanted to do “this” for two years and finally embraced the opportunity.

As the couple stood in their kitchen, Murgatroyd used plastic wrap to attach a large watermelon to Chmerkovskiy’s belly. She then added two grapefruits to his chest. After that, he felt a touch of what she experienced being so pregnant.

“Putting @maksimc to the test made my dreams come true,” she declared.

In the follow-up post, Chmerkovskiy was challenged to perform a short dance like the couple often does in social media posts they share with fans.

Murgatroyd stood back and watched while eating potato chips. Chmerkovskiy pulled off the dance, but he was honest about how tough it was in the caption of his post.

He admitted, “First of all, THIS SUCKED!”

Chmerkovskiy also shared that he took everything off as soon as he finished filming the dance. He added, “Thirdly, my diaphragm is still upset at me for agreeing to do this!”

DWTS Fans Loved the Clip

Chmerkovskiy added a couple of additional points to his Instagram caption. “Fourthly. @petamurgatroyd was way too happy the whole time 😤.”

He continued, “Fifthly, WOW how uncomfortable this is! I cannot believe Peta ties her shoes, holds Rio all day, still dances and in general makes it look so easy.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro also admitted he hoped Murgatroyd wouldn’t push him to do it again.

Fans loved it all.

One Instagram user commented, “Peta eating her chips and loving every minute of this is a whole mood!!”

Another added, “That’s adorable!! PETA is the master of dance and having adorable babies!! 🥰🙌🔥”

Someone else suggested, “Make him wear it to bed and then get up in the morning and film the dance – reality! 😂😂😂😂😂”

Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans suggested other ways Chmerkovskiy could have continued with the watermelon belly in order to truly feel what Murgatroyd’s experienced.

“Kudos to you for doing this and yes, women are amazing, brave and fierce! I’m sure @petamurgatroyd is loving you even more for doing this, 💗” read another fan’s comment.

Chmerkovskiy received a lot of kudos from fans for making the effort. Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans gushed over the couple and how cute they are. While Murgatroyd stole the show with her potato chip snacking, the family’s dog Hachi appeared and charmed viewers, too.