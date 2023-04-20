Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares Intense Workout Routine Ahead of New Dance-Related Project

Maksim Chmerkovskiy may not be doing “Dancing with the Stars” these days, but that does not mean he has given up dancing or staying in great shape. In fact, a recent Instagram post of his made it clear he still prioritizes both fitness and dance in his day-to-day life.

In March, Chmerkovskiy revealed he had an exciting new adventure in the works. The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro will star alongside his brother in “Savor After Hours.” The show is a cabaret-style show that is paired with wine tasting, taking place at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in Napa Valley, California. The show will run June 3 through September 3 with seven shows each week, Thursday through Sunday. The show’s website teases performances with “an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more.” Chmerkovskiy’s recent Instagram post showed fans that he is taking this upcoming show seriously and is determined to be in fabulous shape to give attendees an incredible experience.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Is Working Hard for His Upcoming Show

On April 18, the “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer posted a video on his Instagram page featuring some of his daily workout. Chmerkovskiy’s caption explained his all-in approach to this challenging run of exercises. “All jokes aside, at 43 to be able to go into rehearsals for a project like @savorafterhours and perform like its 2006 takes A LOT of effort, but most of all IT TAKES CONSISTENCY!” His mention of 2006 seems to be a reference to his first season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Chmerkovskiy started “Dancing with the Stars” with season 2 in 2006, and his first partner was Tia Carrere, noted Us Weekly. He was a pro dancer on the show for 17 seasons and did plenty of off-season dancing with various projects and shows as well. Chmerkovskiy has always stayed in good shape, but he is clearly taking his fitness to the next level now in order to soar in this upcoming Nappa show. “You can’t expect to do what I do without preparing how I do and you already know my motto: STAYING READY > GETTING READY.” He added, “So let’s not call this a comeback and I’ll see y’all in Napa this summer.”

Chmerkovskiy Received Plenty of Encouragement

Chmerkovskiy’s followers did not hesitate to hype him up and gush over his already fabulous level of fitness.

“Comeback??? You’re an athlete, in spring training, preparing for the next fight, perfecting your swing, teaching your body new moves, expanding your endurance. That’s what any dedicated athlete does!!” declared one supporter.

“Doing a deadlift AND balanced stick is so impressive!!! Go Maxx,” added another fan.

“You are truly an inspiration,” someone else commented.

“Great legs,” remarked another.

The dancer certainly has a busy schedule these days, and working out is only one of many commitments he’s made for this season of his life. Not only is he preparing for this show to open, but he is also just weeks away from becoming a father for the second time. Chmerkovskiy’s wife, fellow “Dancing with the Stars” dancer Peta Murgatroyd, is due with their second child in May. They already have a son, Shai, and the trio enjoyed a babymoon in Mexico recently. They noted it was their last vacation as a family of three, so the countdown is definitely on to welcome their baby. The couple also recently surprised Shai with a puppy, seemingly ensuring there will never be a dull moment at home. Fans will be eager to get updates on all fronts, professional and personal, as Chmerkovskiy and his family forge ahead with their busy spring and summer.