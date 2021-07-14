Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Say DWTS Isn’t What It Used to Be

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers and brothers Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy recently revealed when they thought the show was at its best. Read on to find out what they said and why, plus how why they think fellow professional dancer Cheryl Burke is better than ever.

On a recent episode of Cheryl Burke’s podcast with AJ McLean and Rene Elizondo, “Pretty Messed Up,” the Chmerkovskiy brothers said that “Dancing With the Stars” now is “something else” from where it started.

“In the grand scheme of things, the most interesting years of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ were from 2005 til a period time where it started to go through changes that just took away from what it was and it’s now something else,” said Maks Chmerkovskiy, who was a pro on the show on and off from season two in 2006 to season 25 in 2017.

His younger brother Val Chmerkovskiy, who joined the show in 2011 and is still part of the show today, chimed in to say that the show was better “before social media.”

On the podcast, Maks said that he has known Cheryl since she was a 13-, 15-year-old dancer and he has “seen the transformation” in her and he has nothing but praise for his former colleague.

“What I am familiar with is the transformation that Cheryl has made through all these decades. I can’t focus on sobriety alone … I can also focus on the fact that she has become one of the biggest names in television, in dancing history. I can focus on the fact that she’s probably the most stable of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ dance professionals. I did not provide the show with a sense of security whatsoever. That’s my honest opinion,” said Maks, adding, “On a personal level, Cheryl has helped me personally through a lot.”

Val echoed those sentiments, saying that Burke wouldn’t be “glowing” as bright as she is if she hadn’t gone through some dark times struggling with substance abuse and emerged out the other side.

“Cheryl wouldn’t have been glowing as bright as she glows now … if you didn’t have those times. As much as we want to correct the past, you don’t necessarily want to change all of it,” said Val.

Burke was very touched by the brothers’ praise, thanking them for being such good friends throughout the years.

The brothers also recently praised her openness with her sobriety struggles in an interview with US Weekly. Recently, Burke admitted on her podcast that she had been struggling and wanted to start going to AA meetings with McLean, which the Chmerkovskiy brothers thought was very brave.

“Cheryl was very open about her struggles,” said Maks, adding that he wishes her the best and he thinks that McLean’s support is “incredible.”

“I think AJ is incredible for her. I think they’re incredible for each other. He’s a great dude,” said Maks.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

