Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Shoot Music Video With Twin Pop Star Sisters

Two “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers are getting into the music video game. Mirrorball-winning DWTS alum Maks Chmerkovskiy recently teased a new project that features his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and two gorgeous female singers.

In a post shared on his Instagram story on August 3, 2022 the eldest Chmerkovskiy brother shared a teaser for a project with Latin pop duo, Honey.

Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Were Seen in Several Teaser Photos for the Music Video

In a series of photos posted to the official Instagram page for Honey, Maks and Val looked dapper as they hung out with twins Olissa and Anisa Brooks on the set of the music video shoot. In one photo, the famous brothers are seen hanging out by a pool table, and in others, each one is paired up with a twin: Maks with Olissa and Val with Anisa.

In the caption to the posts, the Chmerkovskiy brothers were tagged with the teaser, “NEW VIDEO COMING SOON!! #honey.” The song is called “Trip the Light Fantastic.”

A snippet from the video was also shared on Honey’s Instagram page. In the 15-second clip, Maks can be seen shooting pool as his date brings him a cocktail. Val is seen holding his girl from behind as he helps her chalk up her pool cue. You can see a clip below:

Several fans commented to say they can’t “wait” to see the video with the pp duo and the famous brothers in it.

While they’re best known for their work in the ballroom, both Chmerkovskiy brothers have past experience working on music videos. According to his wesbite bio, Maks provided the choreography for Zendaya’s video for the song “Neverland.” And Val actually appeared in Teddy Coffey’s inaugural music video for his song “Growing Pains.” Val was even featured rapping in the video with a verse he penned himself, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In Addition to Their Music Career, the Brooks Twins Have Modeling & TV Credits

According to their bio, Anisa & Olissa Brooks are twin sisters who were born in the United States but were actually raised in South America, Paraguay, and South Africa. The two always had “a love and passion” for music, the bio reads. In July 2022, the duo released the single “Lights On” as their new group, Honey.

But the sisters have spread their wings beyond music. In 2011, they appeared on the reality show “Model Latina,” per IMDb. And they were also once featured in a Los Angeles Times profile where it was revealed that they were “the first set of identical twins of the day” to audition for the comedy “Mardi Gras.” During that audition, the sisters where they were asked by a coy casting director, “How long have you been doing the twin thing?”

Anisa’s Instagram bio touts her as an “actor, singer, dancer” and “cartoonist,” while Olissa’s bio states she is an “actor, dancer artist.” Both sisters are repped by Baron Entertainment in Los Angeles.

