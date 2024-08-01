Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveals Why He Was Relieved Baby No. 3 Was a Boy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is happy to be a boy dad of three, but is there room for a baby girl in the family?

On July 12, 2024, the veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer and his wife Peta Murgatroyd announced the birth of their third son, Milan Maksim, after a quick delivery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Chmerkovskiy, 44, and Murgatroyd, 38, are also parents to sons Shai Aleksandr, 7, and Rio John, 1.

In a July 2024 interview with Hello magazine, a thrilled Chmerkovskiy said he has “three gorgeous sons.” He also expressed “relief” over not having a daughter. When asked what he found most rewarding about being a boy dad, he replied, “That I don’t have to deal with being a girl dad.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Admitted He Wouldn’t Know How To Raise a Girl

Chmerkovskiy grew up with one sibling, his younger brother/fellow pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. While growing up, he looked out for his brother, who is six years his junior. In an interview with People magazine, Chmerkovskiy revealed that during his first season as a pro on DWTS in 2006, he even used part of his paycheck to help pay for his younger brother’s dance lessons.

Speaking with Hello, Chmerkovskiy admitted he has no experience with raising girls.

“We wanted a girl, for sure,” he told the outlet. “But when ‘it’s a boy’ I’m not gonna lie to you, there was a bit of a relief because I don’t know what to do with girls. I have a brother. I don’t have a sister. My mom doesn’t know how to braid a hair. So, we grew up [in] boy scenarios. At the moment I’m happy, but if I were to be a girl dad, it’d be incredible. Like I said, I just wouldn’t know what to do with her!”

The season 18 mirrorball champion added that his goal as a father is to make “better humans.” “I’m trying to raise three boys that are better than me, in every aspect. And hopefully I’ll be successful,” he shared.

Maks & Peta Have Talked About Having a Baby Girl

In the past, Chmerkovskiy and his wife have talked about having a daughter. In a 2019 interview with Life & Style magazine, Murgatroyd noted that there was already “a lot of testosterone” in her house. “Having a girl to balance it out would be great,” she said at the time. “Maks needs a little girl.”

The following year, Chmerkovskiy told Entertainment Tonight he wanted a daughter. “I want it on the record, right here right now,” he said in 2020. “I want a girl more than anything, and if it’s going to be another boy, it’s going to be incredible. But I’m the girl dad.”

The possibility of a future Baby Girl Chmerkovskiy is still out there. In February 2024, Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly “there’s no way” that he and his wife of seven years are done having kids yet. He explained that they are good at it, so why not keep trying?

“Because I feel like if we’re going to be successful with these three, we’re going to look at each other and she’s going to say, ‘So we’re doing it again. What are we doing?’” the veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer admitted. “So as long as we have space.”

