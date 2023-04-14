Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Embrace ‘Last Vacay Trip As a Trio’

In a matter of weeks, “Dancing with the Stars” veterans Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd expect to welcome their second child. Ahead of the “DWTS” couple’s big delivery, they took their son Shai on a fun spring break vacation. They shared a compilation video of the trip on Instagram and they clearly had a grand time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Embraced Their Trip to Mexico With a ‘DWTS’ Pal

Murgatroyd previously shared some updates on her Instagram page from their family vacation. They were in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she was enjoying “Paradise with my baby” and showing off her third-trimester baby bump. This was a family trip and babymoon for Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, but they hung out with fellow “DWTS” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko and his two daughters while there, too. In an Instagram post full of highlights from the trip, they noted they “had an amazing time!”

The “DWTS” stars used the Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” as the background for their vacation montage video. At least a couple of their fans wondered if the decision to use that particular song was a hint at the new baby’s gender, but Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy neither confirmed or denied that to be the case. The song’s lyrics refer to “her” several times, which is what had some fans wondering. The couple has shared they know their baby’s gender, but they are not revealing it at this time.

“Me reaching for the stars hoping the song is somehow a hint that it’s a girl,” teased one Instagram commenter.

Chmerkovskiy & Murgatroyd’s Son Shai Had a Blast & Kept Busy

The caption for Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s April 10 Instagram post pointed out this was their “Last vacay trip as a trio,” as the next time they travel as a family, they will have their new baby with them. “Can’t wait to be back with our newest Chmerkovskiy,” they added to their caption.

The video highlighted lots of fun activities the couple experienced with Shai. He met live reptiles, relaxed in the sun, played in the sand with his dad, and hung with his good pal, Savchenko’s younger daughter, Zlata. Shai and his dad also did some ocean-side ATV adventuring, and there was playtime indoors and pool time too. “DWTS” got to see a bit of Chmerkovskiy being silly with his son while goofing around in their resort, and the little boy seemed to be living his best life. The trio enjoyed some slightly more formal evenings together, as well, and Murgatroyd allowed her baby bump plenty of time in the sun.

“You three (soon to be four) are absolultely adorable! Shai and the newest Chmerkovskiy to come are lucky kids to have you and PM as parents! xoxo” commented one “DWTS” fan.

“I just love watching your young family so in love and growing so beautifully. Xo,” added another.

“Cutest family!! One of my favorite follows,” noted someone else.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy expect their baby to arrive in June, and there are a handful of other “DWTS” babies on the way. Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and Daniella Karagach all expect their babies in May, and “Dancing with the Stars” fans cannot wait for these highly-anticipated arrivals.