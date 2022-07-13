Would a Beloved Former DWTS Pro Ever Return? ‘Maybe’

Would a former “Dancing With the Stars” professional ever return to the show? Peta Murgatroyd says her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy might because he’s “still in amazing shape.”

Read on to find out what else Peta had to say about Maksim’s possible return and also if she would ever step foot back in the ballroom.

Peta Said ‘Maybe’ Maksim Would Come Back But She ‘Would Love To’

In an interview with Us Weekly, Peta was asked if her husband of five years would ever return to the show, which he has not danced on since season 25 — Maks was on almost every season between two and 18, which is when he finally won the Mirrorball with partner Meryl Davis, then he took some time off and returned for seasons 23 through 25.

“Maybe [Maks would come back]. Maybe. I don’t know, we’ll see, we’ll see,” said Peta, adding, “He’s still in amazing shape and you know how good of a dancer he is. I think the world of his dancing, so, maybe.”

As for herself, she said she “would love to go back” because she misses the show, though it was nice to have some time off. Peta last danced in season 29 but she has now revealed she had a miscarriage during that season and it really “dampened the show” for her and “put a dark cloud over everything,” she told Us Weekly.

“I think the time off, though, has been good for me. It’s nice to just have a little second to regroup,” said Peta, adding, “I would love to go back. Yeah, I miss it … My last season that I was on there was Vernon Davis and that’s when my first miscarriage happened, throughout that season, so I feel it just kind of dampened the show for me just a little bit and it kind of just put a dark cloud over everything. I just didn’t have the best season that season because of everything.”

Peta Also Talked About Their IVF Journey

In addition to revealing in a June 2022 interview with People that she has had three miscarriages in the past two years, Peta has also announced that she finally received a diagnosis of PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, and that now that she’s being treated for that, they are going to try to have another baby via IVF. Maks and Peta welcomed their son Shai in January 2017.

Peta told Us Weekly that they are hoping to get two viable embryos out of their egg retrieval and fertilization process and they have talked about twins, but they aren’t sure that is the route for them.

“Maybe [twins]. I’m still discussing that with Maks. That’s a huge difference, huge,” said Peta, adding that Maks “really want[s] a girl all to [himself].”

He’s very much just wanting that bond with one baby. I think we’re both nervous with trying to balance two with how to share the love and be there for each baby as much as we were there for Shai,” Peta admitted. “We’ve had five amazing years to give him all of us and [Maks] just freaks out about that and doesn’t know how he would be able to balance it.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

