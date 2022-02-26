Maks Chmerkovskiy Calls Out DWTS Partner For Ukraine Comments

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is currently stranded in Ukraine, which is under invasion by Russia. He has been active on social media to keep his followers and friends apprised of his safety and what is happening on the ground in the capital city of Ukraine.

Someone brought to his attention his former “Dancing With the Stars” partner Kirstie Alley’s comments about the situation in Ukraine and he called her out for what she said. Here is what you need to know.

Kirstie Said She Doesn’t Know ‘What’s Real’ & Maks Smacked Her Down

In a since-deleted tweet, the actress wrote, ‘I don’t know what’s real or what is fake in this war. So I won’t be commenting. I’ll pray instead.”

The original tweet is gone, but Maks had a screengrab in his Instagram stories and Kirstie’s follow-up comments definitely address the fact that that tweet made people very angry.

“I’m sorry that I’m not an expert on APPARENTLY EVERYTHING.. like some of you jack wagons. It’s OK to admit you don’t know things,” wrote Kirstie in a follow-up tweet, adding, “Omg people are obsessed with hatred.. they wait to pounce like rabid dogs no matter what is said. They will TWIST any words to fit their hateful agendas.. I think these type of people are the saddest people on Earth.”

On his Instagram story, Maks wrote on top of the original tweet:

Dear Kirstie, We haven’t spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during Hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering. That same energy is needed right now. No one needs your prayer if you don’t know what’s real or fake.

Kirstie and Maks were partners on both season 12 and season 15 of “Dancing With the Stars.” They finished in second place in season 12 and seventh place in season 15.

Maks Wants to Assure His Followers That What He Is Posting ‘Is Real’

In his Instagram stories, Maks took the time to give his followers a thorough update of what is happening with him. He said the night went fine (Friday night, February 25), but he knows there was “a lot of shooting outside of Kyiv” and “a lot of attempts to get into the city.”

“There were some air raids. You saw the video that I posted earlier from a missile strike that hit a neighborhood here in Kyiv, I know that building, I pass by that building a lot. This is real, this is really happening,” said Maks. “Again, I keep saying that I’m not a reporter for a specific reason because I want you guys to understand that what I’m posting is real and I get the sources from credible places here. I don’t work for anybody, I don’t have an agenda.”

He continued, “I have a personal relationship with this country and a personal relationship with its people and that’s why I’m here, that’s why I’m in this situation and that’s why I get to say my personal story. This is how I’m experiencing the situation.”

The professional dancer went on to say that he knows there is “a lot of misinformation going out” and he is doing his best to “not just be another mouthpiece.”

As for what they’re expecting over the weekend, Maksim said that “the expectations are that this is going to get escalated tonight.”

“These next 24 hours are going to be crucial. There are a lot of reports of Russians basically not being successful at their attempts and there’s even a report, a conversation that I had with somebody, I heard that the Ukrainians are planning an offensive. Again, in the war scenario that means that they held back and now they’re planning to attack and get everybody pushed back,” said Maks.

He continued, “So, once again, [I’m] not a military advisor. I have no idea. But it seems like the Ukrainians are making a pretty dramatic stance and a pretty heroic and pretty historic, if I may.”

Maks concluded by saying that he feels “there’s gotta be a way to pause it and continue talking for as long as it takes.”

“That’s my wish. Then after that, that’s for brighter minds and more professional politicians to decide what to do next,” said Maks.

