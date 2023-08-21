‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Member Linked to Taylor Swift & Her Eras Tour

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member is receiving recognition for her work on Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.

The name Mandy Moore is very familiar to fans of the reality dance competition series, as she has been responsible for many of the choreographed numbers performed on the show over the years. According to her IMDb page, she hasn’t worked directly with the series since 2017. However, she did choreograph at least one number on the DWTS Live Tour in 2022.

With four Emmy wins under her belt, Moore’s work has been praised by numerous people in both the television and dance industries.

Moore’s latest gig could be her biggest success yet. Fans have been raving about the dancing on Swift’s stadium tour, as the “Shake It Off” singer usually isn’t known for her moves. This time around, however, the Swift kicked things up a notch, with the help of Moore, who is responsible for the choreography that fans all over the globe have enjoyed.

Derek Hough & Sasha Farber Have Posted About Mandy Moore’s Work on the ‘Eras’ Tour

Moore has received praise from her “Dancing With the Stars” family for her work on Swift’s latest tour.

“Congrats @nopenother for choreographing this history making tour,” DWTS judge Derek Hough captioned a post on his Instagram Stories on August 10, 2023. Hough attended one of Swift’s shows in California alongside his fiancee, Hayley Erbert.

On the same day, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber also gave Moore a shoutout. “Congratulations @nopenother the best in the biz,” Farber captioned a post on his Instagram Stories.

Swift’s “Eras” tour has grossed more than $300 million, according to Forbes, making it the biggest tour of 2023. The tour is expected to rake in more than $1 billion by the end of August 2023.

According to Newsweek, the “Eras” tour has broken quite a few records, including “the most-attended concert by a female artist ever in the U.S.” Swift now holds that crown, which she snagged from Madonna.

Mandy Moore Has Worked in Television & Film

Moore has several other credits to her name, including choreography in the 2023 film, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” and one in the upcoming movie “Snow White,” slated for a 2024 release.

She has learned to work in both reality television as well as scripted entertainment, which really broadens her reach in the business.

“Scripted and variety reality is another world. On something like ‘So You Think,’ I come up with the song, the concept, the costumes, the lighting, talk about the shots, it’s very much dance-driven. Just dance for dance for dance,” Moore said in an interview with Awards Radar in 2021.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ is obviously all about scale and epic moments and hot men and women and their sequins outfit. It’s a very different mindset than scripted because you really have a lane that you’re given when you’re given a script and it’s all about servicing the story. I love that parameter. I really do. It’s fun to work that way,” she added.

Moore has also worked with other big names, including Celine Dion and Shania Twain.

