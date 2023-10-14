Season 31 DWTS Alum Almost Got Divorced While She Was Competing

The husband of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant Heidi D’Amelio has opened up about a rough patch in his marriage.

On an October 2023 episode of “The D’Amelio Show,” Marc D’Amelio revealed that he and his wife almost divorced while she was competing on the show.

“It kind of hit me all at once — all of a sudden, I turned around … my life has turned upside down. My kids didn’t need me, my wife didn’t need me. I really felt lonely. I wasn’t appreciated. I think my first reason was [to] burn this s*** down. It went from zero to 100, like, I’m done. I’m done with this marriage,” he said, according to Us Weekly.

Heidi D’Amelio competed with her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and against her daughter, Charli D’Amelio, who ended up winning the Mirrorball Trophy with Mark Ballas.

Here’s what you need to know:

Marc D’Amelio & Heidi D’Amelio Didn’t Talk Publicly About Their Marital Troubles

Marc D’Amelio said that he and Heidi D’Amelio decided to keep their marriage issues private, but they did open up a bit more on their family’s reality show.

“There were days we’d go without talking. I talked about divorce. It sucks that Dixie and Charli had to see their parents fight and they had to hear the word divorce. I think they saw a really perfect situation crumbling,” Marc D’Amelio said on “The D’Amelio Show.”

In another clip from the show, Marc D’Amelio admitted that when his wife and daughter were on “Dancing With the Stars,” he noticed a “huge shift” within the family (per People magazine).

“I wish I would have been more supportive throughout the process, because I know how important it was for you,” he told Heidi D’Amelio during a confessional-style interview.

Marc and Heidi D’Amelio have been married since 2000 and have two daughters together, Charli and Dixie.

Marc D’Amelio & Heidi D’Amelio Have Worked Through Things

While it may not have been easy, Marc D’Amelio said that he and his wife has been able to work through some of those challenging times and have come back together to make things work.

“I couldn’t have more love for my wife. I think that was the beginning of some of the issues. We’ve been like a lot of married couples,” Marc D’Amelio told Us Weekly in September 2023.

“We’ve been inseparable for the last 23 years, and I’ve been the one that’s kind of had my own life outside of our marriage, whether it’s business or other things. And I think you get to see Heidi in a position where she’s finding herself and me not understanding that and being a little bit insecure and being like, ‘Wait, why [am] I not enough?'” he said candidly.

Moreover, Heidi D’Amelio told the outlet that she has always had every intention on doing things as a unit with her husband.

“As I’m finding myself and I’m learning and growing in this time, the only thing that is in my mind is us doing that together. It being me, and me growing, but you’re right here with me. And so that was nothing outside of that was ever an option or a thought in my head,” she said.

