DWTS Contender Enjoying Babymoon After Surprise Baby News

Season 14 “Dancing With the Stars” contender Maria Menounos has been enjoying n amazing vacation in Greece with her husband, Keven Undergaro, and her father, Costa.

Before welcoming her first child — a baby girl — Menounos and her family have been living on a boat for several days, traveling to various islands where they have been enjoying the ocean, the food, and the culture.

“BABYMOON in Santorini!” Menounos captioned an Instagram post on May 25, 2023. Menounos and Undergaro are expecting their daughter sometime in 2023. Menounos confirmed the news during an episode of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” in February 2023.

“We had a lot of plans. We were going to go to Greece in the summer. We’re having to move that up because…” Menounos paused before adding, “We’re having a baby. I had to share it here first.” Menounos hired a surrogate to carry her child after spending nearly a decade trying to get pregnant.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maria Menounos Celebrated Her Dad’s Name Day & Her Own Birthday While in Greece

In addition to spending time with her husband and celebrating their exciting baby news, Menounos also celebrated her dad’s name day in Greece.

“Bucket list night. Dads dream was to have a party with all his friends and family for his nameday. If you have any greek friends you may know that we celebrate namedays more than birthdays! We danced all night! Tomorrow is never promised friends-enjoy your loved ones now,” Menounos captioned an Instagram post.

A couple of days later, Menounos posted from Santorini — an island that she hadn’t visited previously.

“Omg is it beautiful,” she wrote. “It used to be called ‘strogili’ because the island was round until the volcano erupted and changed everything. It was one of the largest volcanic eruptions on earth,” she continued.

Menounos visited the thermal springs where she jumped in the sulfur and argile and covered her body in the mud.

“It’s very good for the skin so people go to bathe in it. Sulfur is known for its anti microbial and anti inflammatory properties which can help treat eczema psoriasis and more. It’s also meant to be relaxing and detoxing. Sulfur is known to have detoxifying properties, respiratory system. Sooo cool! I feel better already!” she wrote.

Menounos also shared that the family had an early birthday celebration for her — she will be 44-years-old on June 8, 2023 — while in Mykonos.

Maria Menounos Says She’s ‘Grateful’ for the ‘Good Days’

After Menounos learned that her surrogate had successfully gotten pregnant, she received some scary news. Menounos was diagnosed with Stage II pancreatic cancer.

“The morning after they confirmed it at UCLA with the MRI I was guttural crying,” Menounos told Kit Hoover on Access. Menounos, who lost her mom to brain cancer in May 2021, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017, Hashimoto’s disease, and Type I diabetes.

Her trip to Greece has caused her to take some additional time to reflect on life.

“Everyday gets better and better! After so many tough days I’m so grateful for these good days,” she captioned an Instagram post on May 29, 2023.

