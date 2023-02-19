DWTS Semi-Finalist Crushed After Learning She Won’t Be Having Twins

Maria Menounos, who appeared on season 14 of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to become a first-time mom. She made the announcement on the February 7, 2023, episode of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.”

“We had a lot of plans. We were going to go to Greece in the summer. We’re having to move that up because…” Menounos said. “We’re having a baby. I had to share it here first,” she added, getting emotional. Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro have been trying to start a family for much of the past 10 years.

On the February 13, 2023, episode of her health and wellness podcast “Heal Squad,” Menounos shared the details of her IVF journey and candidly shared the details of hiring a surrogate and where she and Undergaro are at as they await the birth of their first child.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maria Menounos Thought She Was Going to Have Twins

On her podcast, Menounos talked about going through IVF and having three embryos. Two of which were considered viable and were both implanted.

“I really, really believed we were going to have two. I would talk to them at night in my prayers and I really thought that was gonna work out. And twins run in our family so we were actually worried the worse scenario of like both splitting eggs,” Menounos said, admitting that she and Undergaro thought they may end up with quadruplets.

She went on to recall the first ultrasound after learning that the surrogate was pregnant. At the time, Menounos and Undergaro were expecting to get an update on twins, since two embryos were implanted. However, the surrogate sent them a message and said “baby is doing great,” and that made Menounos’ heart sink.

“I understood so many people’s pain so fast in that moment because I really was sure we were gonna have two,” she continued. Menounos got very emotional and even thought that it was possible that the other baby was “hidden.”

Ultimately, Menounos said “you just have to be grateful for what you have” and she is really excited to be welcoming her baby in the coming months.

Maria Menounos Really Wanted Her Mom to Become a Grandmother

Also discussed on this episode of her podcast, Menounos was really excited at the possibility to see her mom as a grandmother. She recalled Litsa Menounos’ battle with brain cancer and the hope a new baby brought to the family.

“They’re definitely showing up next year,” she previously said on an episode of “Better Together,” according to Us Weekly. “I’m giving them to her. It’s happening.” Litsa Menounos died in May 2021, leaving Maria Menounos and her family heartbroken. She and Undergaro put their baby plans on hold for a bit, but ended up reaching out to friends — Kim Kardashian and Zoe Saldana — to restart the surrogacy process when they were ready.

Menounos was sure to thank both Kardashian and Saldana in an Instagram post that she shared on February 7, 2023, and, on her February 13, 2023, podcast, expressed a desire to have Kardashian on her show to talk a bit more about the journey.

