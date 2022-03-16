Marie Osmond Got Her ‘Life Back’ On DWTS

In an interview, singer, actress, and talk show host Marie Osmond said that “Dancing With the Stars” gave her her life back even though initially, she absolutely did not want to go on the show. Here is what the star had to say about her experience on the show and why it was so life-changing.

Marie Osmond Said Her Life Was ‘Kind of a Disaster’ When She Was Asked to Be On ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In an interview with the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef,” Marie opened up about how when she was asked to do “Dancing With the Stars,” her life was a “disaster” and she was scared to go on the show because she was overweight.

“When they asked me to do [‘Dancing With the Stars’], everything in my body said, ‘NO!’ because I was 50 pounds overweight and 50 pounds in spandex is not a pretty combo,” said Marie, adding, “I was in such a place in my life, everything was kind of a disaster. I was going through a divorce after 20 years and my children were like, ‘Yeah, mom, get the divorce and do the show, dance!’ And I thought ‘oh crap!'”

She went on to say how that was when she started on NutriSystem, a company for which she has been a spokesperson for 15 years. She said it helped her lose 10 pounds before “Dancing With the Stars” and then the show helped her lose 40 more.

“I started NutriSystem from QVC and … by the end of the month I was 10 pounds down, so I lost 10 pounds prior [to ‘Dancing With the Stars’] and I lost 40 pounds during and it was incredible because I was really scared to death that I was gonna get heavy,” said the former Broadway star.

Indeed, Marie and her husband Brian Blosil, with whom she shares seven children, announced their divorce in March 2007, and just six months later, she joined “Dancing With The Stars” for its fifth season with pro partner Jonathan Roberts.

Marie Said She Had to Change Her Whole Relationship With Food

When she started NutriSystem, she said that she had “never eaten so much food in [her] life,” which was a really hard thing to adjust to because she grew up in “the era of lollipop heads where everyone had to be Twiggy.”

“We all had such head-trips over food that food was never my friend,” said Marie, adding that once she changed her relationship with food, food is “not [her] enemy anymore.”

She went on to say that “Dancing With the Stars” was one of the hardest things she has ever done, but it was also one of the “greatest” experiences of her life because it gave her her life back.

“When I think of passing out and doing all this stuff [on the show], it was probably one of the hardest experiences of my life doing that show and one of the greatest because I got my life back, I got my health back, I got my body back, but more than that, I got my life back because no longer is food my enemy. I don’t know how to explain it any other way. [Food] doesn’t own me anymore.”

The “passing out” incident Marie is referring to happened during week five when she and Jonathan performed a samba. During the judges’ comments after the dance, Marie fainted live on TV, which then-host Tom Bergeron has described as a “really tense moment” where he “knew we needed to get the paramedics in there.”

Luckily, Marie was fine, and she and Jonathan went on to finish in third place that season — though she is a little salty about the fact that her older brother Donny Osmond won his season because she thinks the female celebrities are asked to do much harder dancing than their male counterparts.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

