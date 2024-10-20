Mark Ballas Shares Touching Update Following DWTS Judging Stint

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Mark Ballas shared a poignant update to his successful stint as a guest judge during season 33.

On October 19, the three-time mirrorball champion shared a photo of a note that fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba slipped to him during the live show on Dedication Night.

Ballas, 38, also revealed why the nine-word note meant so much to him.

Mark Ballas Said He Plans to Frame the Note That Carrie Ann Inaba Gave to Him

On October 15, 2024, Ballas served as a guest judge for Dedication Night, alongside Inaba and fellow DWTS judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. The evening was especially meaningful for Ballas because he was given a seat at the table that his longtime mentor Len Goodman sat at for years. The beloved head DWTS judge died of cancer in April 2023.

On October 19, Ballas posted a photo of a handwritten note from Inaba that read, “Len would be very proud of you. Well done!”

He also shared throwback photos of him with Goodman and a photo of a younger Goodman on the dance floor.

“During the show this week @carrieanninaba slipped me this note & I can’t tell you how it made me feel 🥹 ,” Ballas captioned the slideshow. “I’ve known Len since I was born, I lived in England from age 2 to 21 & spent a lot of time with him in ballroom lessons, at competitions & dinners with the family. Len was charming, charismatic, hilarious & a straight shooter. Truly one of a kind. I miss him. It was an honor to sit at the table where he once sat & remember him.”

Ballas also thanked Inaba for scribbling down the note during the show.

“Thank you Carrie Ann I will be framing this note,” he wrote, adding, “I hope I did make him proud + he’s up there saying ‘From Len the 10’.”

Inaba commented to praise Ballas for his appearance. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a guest judge that delivered such a perfect performance. Bravo! Welcome to the “other side.” 😉🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🪩🪩🪩🤍🤍🤍#dwtsfamily,” she wrote.

Ballas replied with heart and praying hands emoji.

Carrie Ann Inaba Had 1 Regret About the Note She Gave to Ballas

Ballas was the third guest judge on DWTS for season 33. During Week 4, Rosie Perez judged Soul Train Night and rock star Gene Simmons joined the panel for Hair Metal Night.

Inaba told Entertainment Weekly that Ballas stood out as a “phenomenal” guest judge. “I hope he comes back again and again!” she told the outlet. Inaba noted that she most appreciated Ballas’ “demonstration of technique” during his critiques.

“I scribbled him a little note during the show that read, ‘Len would be very proud of you,” she shared. “I think Mark was touched. He asked to keep the note which in turn touched me. Now, I wish I had written it with better penmanship.”

Ballas’ long history with Goodman came through his pro dancer parents, Corky and Shirley Ballas, who trained with the ballroom legend when the family first moved to England, per The Standard.

“He used to train with my parents, so I’ve known Len pretty much since I was born,” Ballas told Fox News Digital in 2022. “There’s definitely a picture there of him holding me as an infant. So I’ve known him my whole life. … When I came to do my first season [on DWTS] he was on the judging panel. I’ve just got a soft spot in my heart for him.”