Mark Ballas Sends Message to DWTS Champ

“Dancing with the Stars” veteran Mark Ballas posted a sweet message to a former show champion and partner of his ahead of a big debut of hers.

Ballas won season 31 with TikTok creator Charli D’Amelio, and that was his last season as a DWTS pro. Now, D’Amelio is starting a run in a Broadway show, and Ballas had a few words of encouragement to share with her before her debut.

Mark Ballas Wants Charli D’Amelio to Soak up Every Minute

On October 29, Ballas took to his Instagram page to “send some love” to D’Amelio. “Today is a BIG deal,” he wrote.

Ballas continued, “You only get 1 Broadway debut, I remember mine like it was yesterday & it was one of the best moments of my professional life.”

As Broadway Buzz shared, Ballas played the role of Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys” on Broadway. The role was his Broadway debut, and he was the last person to take on that role.

On September 30, Variety reported that D’Amelio would perform in the musical “& Juliet” beginning with the October 29 show. She will perform through January 19, 2025.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Ballas added that he hopes D’Amelio soaks everything with her Broadway debut up and enjoys every second of it.

“I know how much focus, hard work & care you have put into preparing for this & I can’t wait for people to see you shine on that @andjulietbway stage. You deserve this,” Ballas continued.

He wrapped his note by writing, “Now get out there and show them what time it is & Break a leg. Let’s go Champ.”

DWTS Fans Are Excited for D’Amelio

D’Amelio was quick to comment on Ballas’ post. “I love you so much mark thank you for everything I appreciate you more than you know!!”

Ballas’ mother, ballroom dancer Shirley Ballas, also left a comment for D’Amelio. “@charlidamelio wishing you all the very very best with your broadway debut.”

She continued, “How blessed everyone will be to see you performing. I treasure every memory you gave me. Onwards and upwards. We love you.”

“Dancing with the Stars” fans also left encouraging comments for D’Amelio on Ballas’ post. In addition, many gushed over Ballas’ sweet post and the pair’s ongoing friendship.

“Best couple ever on dwts!!!! Miss you guys on stage every week,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another shared, “I had no idea she was doing Broadway! That’s amazing!”

“This is adorable omg I love y’all,” commented a supporter.

“Literally every single one of your dances on DWTS is my Roman Empire,” declared another fan.

“You’re literally the best partner a girl could have on Dwts. You guys are my fav duo,” someone else added.

A few hours before her first Broadway show began, the “& Juliet” Instagram page shared “an exclusive first look” at D’Amelio playing the role of Charmian. Variety noted the role is described as a “dance-heavy role.”

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” alum Daniel Durant commented, “Congratulations – break a leg!!”

Her father Mark D’Amelio added, “So proud of you Charli!”