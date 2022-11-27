Mark Ballas Makes Surprising Reveal About Winning Freestyle Song

Mark Ballas opened up about his winning freestyle dance with Charli D’Amelio.

On November 21, 2022. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer won his third mirrorball trophy – 13 years after winning his last one with partner Shawn Johnson in season 9.

Ballas and D’Amelio beat out runner-ups Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy for the 31st DWTS prize, but the pro dancer — who had left the show for a five-year hiatus — revealed an interesting tidbit about the final song they danced to.

Mark Ballas Chose His Freestyle Song Way Before He Returned to DWTS

For Ballas’ final routine with D’Amelio, he choreographed a freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak. The dance featured an array of dance styles with no props as it painted the story of falling back in love with dance. Fans — and the judges — loved the minimalistic routine.

“@charlidamelio and @markballas’s Freestyle felt like a mini movie that we want to watch over and over again!” came a comment on the official DWTS Instagram account.

“They could literally place this dance in a Broadway show or movie musical. Like That was so special it was beyond the show. I’m glad that they kept it strictly with dancing and no gimmicks. IT BETTER GET THE EMMY,” another fan wrote.

And another fan gave the song a listen when the song list was released prior to the finale.

“Oh I just listened to Charli’s FS song and it reminds me a lot of Shawn’s… I’m gonna cry because I know this is about the be the best Freestyle ever on the show. I can feel it in my bones omg,” one fan tweeted.

In an interview with Page Six, Ballas revealed that he actually had the song in his back pocket before he knew he was returning to “Dancing With the Stars.”

“It’s funny, I have a folder in my phone of music I’d love to create something to,” he said. “I haven’t done the show in a long time and I had a little link to that song. It’s from a Disney short called ‘Us Again.’ And I was like, ‘If I ever go back on the show, use this song.’ So I went back and listened to it, and when I listened to it, I could see it from start to finish.”

The pro dancer added that the song was exactly what he was looking for in a last dance with D’Amelio.

According to Comicbook.com, the short film “Us Again” made its debut on Disney+ last year. The story follows a couple who rekindle “their zest for life one magical night through dance,” the outlet stated.

Mark Ballas’ Song Pick Fit Charli D’Amelio’s Story Perfectly

D’Amelio arrived on the DWTS scene with a dance background and a Tik Tok fan base, but she revealed that critics on the video-sharing platform caused her to lose her love for dance. In an interview with People, the Tik Tok star said that before joining DWTS, she didn’t want to dance anymore because it was no longer fun for her.

“It was something that was more just, I did to do it and, you know, it was over when it was over and I didn’t look forward to it anymore,” she said in September 2022. “And I think with ‘Dancing With the Stars’ every week, it’s like, you know, I’m hearing from other people that I finally look like I’m having fun.”

”I’m feeling, kind of, those same things that I used to feel when I was younger, dancing, that I kind of lost and thought that I wouldn’t find again,” the DWTS champ added. “Just because it had been so long without being that excited for performance. To be able to do that again is really a full circle moment for me and just makes me really happy.”

