DWTS Fans Freak Out Over Mark Ballas’ Cryptic Comment

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Mark Ballas has fans all a-flutter over the cryptic comment he left on partner Charli D’Amelio’s recent Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mark Ballas Promised ‘More to Come’ & Fans Are Very Excited

On Instagram, Ballas’ season 31 Mirrorball-winning partner Charli D’Amelio posted a photo from the finale and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a been a week, I miss it already,” to which Ballas responded, “Miss you too, Charls. More to come.”

Fans immediately honed in on his comment, thinking that he and D’Amelio will possibly be collaborating on something soon.

“@markballas please tell me y’all are creating together, this would fill my whole heart,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “@markballas please create something together❤️ miss u two!”

“@markballas Do you just mean the tour or is there something else in the works with you two!???” wrote a third fan.

One fan simply left a heart emoji and another simply wrote, “OMGGG.”

There is no word yet as to what his comment might mean, but Ballas and D’Amelio obviously became very close during their time on the show. D’Amelio was part of Ballas’ Thanksgiving festivities after the show wrapped, as seen in their Instagram stories from Thanksgiving weekend.

The three-time “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champ also wrote in a tribute post to D’Amelio after their win that he was “extremely hesitant” to join season 31 because he thought he had closed this chapter of his life. But he “took the leap and said yes” and he is so “honored and privileged” to have been D’Amelio’s partner.

Ballas wrote:

After 5 years of not creating in this arena the ideas started flooding out quite quickly, then I had my first meet w/ @charlidamelio As shy & timid as she was for those first few weeks, I knew there was something extremely special in there, which became even more apparent after our first performance. Over the following weeks we built a bond, friendship & trust that was unique & unbreakable. Charli.. you are truly one in a million, a total diamond 💎 the thing that impressed me most about you aside from your natural talent & gift was your STELLAR attitude, you worked so hard, put in extra hours, were never on your phone in rehearsal go mode & had total trust in me and all my wild ideas.

In the comments, D’Amelio’s mom Heidi, who also competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, wrote, “Verified

I love that both of your paths crossed in the most beautiful way. @markballas you are family and there are not a lot of people we trust in our circle but you, your wife and your family are part of the village it takes and I could not be more proud of you both.”

Charli D’Amelio’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Misses Her As Well

It isn’t just Ballas on whom D’Amelio made quite the impression. In the comments on her post about missing “Dancing With the Stars,” the rest of the DWTS family was quick to chime in that they miss her too.

“Miss youuuuuu,” wrote pro Witney Carson.

Pro Emma Slater added, “miss you too cutie!!!!! You rock!!”

Fellow season 31 contestant Jordin Sparks wrote, “So happy for you! Miss you too! Sending you good vibessss.”

“You were sensational,” wrote season 31 celebrity Selma Blair.

“Miss u too already u and those toes lol,” wrote fellow season 31 finalist Shangela.

Season 31 semifinalisat Trevor Donovan simply posted a heart emoji and wrote, “DWTS fam.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns in 2023 with its 32nd season.