Mark Ballas Teases What’s to Come on Season 31

Mark Ballas is competing on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” marking his return to the TV ballroom for the first time in five years. The show is streaming on Disney+ for two hours on Monday nights.

This season, Ballas is paired with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and they are already frontrunners on the new season. As for why Ballas decided to come back to DWTS, he said that is “sounded like fun.”

“So, I got a call from Conrad Green one day — Conrad, the original executive producer from back in the day. He’s returning this season. And he asked me if I was interested, gave me some of the details, and I just thought it sounded like fun,” Ballas said in a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Ballas also shared a little bit about what fans can expect from him this season.

Ballas Is Ready to Bring the Creativity to Season 31

Several “Dancing With the Stars” fans absolutely love Ballas because he’s incredibly talented and his routines tend to be unmatched. He’s done some incredible choreography over the years and that’s something he’s really enjoying.

“How’s it feel to choreograph dances again?” someone asked in his recent Q&A.

“It feels good. You know, my favorite thing about the show has always been the creative process. So, I’m really looking forward to diving back into that headspace,” Ballas said.

“I’ve only put two routines together so far, week one and a little bit of our week two. But, hopefully, more to come,” he added.

Ballas teased that there’s a lot more to come.

“Can we expect super creative Mark dances this season again?” one fan asked. Ballas didn’t need words to let his followers know that he’s ready to bring it. Instead, he looked into the camera, took his sunglasses off of his eyes — slowly, for dramatic effect — and raised his eyebrow.

Fans Will Need to Get Used to Ballas’ Long Hair

If you haven’t kept up with Ballas during his “Dancing With the Stars” sabbatical, you probably aren’t use to his long hair. However, Ballas loves his look and has no intention of cutting his hair short.

During his Q&A, someone wrote, “get haircut?” Ballas didn’t offer a verbal response, but played the song “Hell to the Naw Naw” by Bishop Bullwinkle and removed his bun to let his long hair flow. He shook his head around and fixed his long, luscious locks, showing them off.

It’s definitely a new look for those who haven’t seen Ballas since his time in the ballroom, but he’s rocking it and he doesn’t have any plans to switch things up.

Fans seem to have mixed reactions to Ballas’ long hair, and have expressed such on Facebook and Instagram. Ballas doesn’t seem too concerned with how people feel about his look, however. He’s got his eye on the prize and he’s ready to take D’Amelio to the finals.

