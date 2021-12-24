DWTS Fans Think Pro Was ‘Overshadowed,’ Robbed of Emmy Nod

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” think that former professional dancer Mark Ballas was overshadowed during his time on the show, and they shared their appreciation for the dancer.

Ballas was a professional dancer during seasons 5 through 22 and season 25 on the show, putting him at a total of 19 seasons competed, and he was a fan-favorite during his time on the show.

Unfortunately for Ballas, he was a professional dancer at the same time as six-time Mirrorball trophy winner and current judge Derek Hough. Some fans took to a Reddit thread to say they believed Ballas was underappreciated because of that fact.

Ballas Won The Competition Twice

Ballas was the winner of the ballroom dance competition two times. The first was during season six, when he was partnered with Kristi Yamaguchi. He also came in first place during season 8 when he was partnered with Shawn Johnson.

“The fact that Mark Ballas has never received an Emmy for the incredible work he has done on this show is such a disgrace,” the Reddit thread reads. “His creativity is out of this world.”

Commenters agreed with the original post. One person said that Ballas was their favorite professional dancer while he was on the show.

“I feel like Derek [Hough] got all the glory, but Mark was the true genius,” one person replied. “Not that Derek isn’t a phenomenal dancer and choreographer, he totally is, but Mark was beyond creative. Mark deserved Emmys too!!”

Another person replied, writing, “He was severely overshadowed by Derek during their time together on the show.”

Hough was a professional dancer during many of the same seasons as Ballas, including seasons 5 through 21, per the DWTS wiki.

During that time, Hough won six times.

Fans Specifically Loved Ballas’ Halloween Dances

Some fans on the Reddit thread talked specifically about Ballas’s performances during the Halloween episodes.

“Mark’s Halloween dances are the stuff of legend,” one person wrote. “Thinking back, I think the lack of recognition he got throughout his time on the show is why I really disliked Derek when he was a pro.”

They added, “Had nothing to do with not thinking Derek was terrible or anything, I just hated all the attention he’d get and that he seemingly fed off of, how many judges (in my memory, anyway) would kiss Derek’s a** in praise, but then turn around and make up something to criticize Mark for. Idk, I’m not surprised Mark decided to leave that behind.”

Another person said they think that Ballas deserves Emmy awards more than Hough, and others took the time to praise his creativity.

“Mark is definitely the most creative male pro IMO,” one person wrote. “He was ahead of his time, but he wouldn’t be allowed to showcase his creativity now with all the restrictions on pros. I would love for him to do a guest special dance or choreograph an opening number.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

