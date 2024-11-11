Former DWTS Pro Thinks Mark Ballas’ Season 33 Role Was an Audition

Cheryl Burke thinks Mark Ballas had an “audition” to be a judge on “Dancing with the Stars”—and viewers unknowingly watched it live.

Speaking on a November 2024 episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, the veteran pro dancer addressed Ballas’ guest judging stint on the 33rd season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

“Can I give my thoughts about Mark Ballas?” Burke asked guest Kristyn Burtt. “I know I already said I loved it, but I think that was his audition,” she speculated of Ballas’ guest judging stint during DWTS’ Dedication Night in October.

“I’m just throwing it out there. I would love to see Mark as the head judge because I feel like he’s willing to go there,” she said. “where Derek [Hough] seems to be a little hesitant, I feel like Mark can go where Len [Goodman] went in a constructive way. Sometimes Len, I disagreed with the way he delivered some of the messages, but I feel like there’s something holding Derek back from having that little extra critical eye.”

Mark Ballas Got Raves Reviews From the Other ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges

Ballas served as a guest judge for Dedication Night on October 15, alongside Carrie Ann Inaba , Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Fans thought he did a great job offering critiques and advice to the contestants, and so did his colleagues.

Inaba told Entertainment Weekly that Ballas was a “phenomenal” guest judge. “I hope he comes back again and again!” she told the outlet. “I loved his demonstration of technique, and I scribbled him a little note during the show that read, ‘Len would be very proud of you.'”

Hough also gave his bestie a rave review. The six-time mirrorball champ told Us Weekly he would love to have Ballas by his side on the judges’ panel. “I’m absolutely here for it,” Hough, told the outlet. “I think Mark has a lot to offer. He has a lot of wisdom and insight and experience.”

Ballas is also open to a return. “If they would have me? Of course! It would be fun,” he told TV Insider.

DWTS Producers Said They Won’t Replace Len Goodman

While Burke thinks Ballas has what it takes to be a fourth judge on “Dancing With the Stars,” producers previously said they had no plans to replace Goodman, who died of cancer in April 2023.

“I’ve always felt Len is irreplaceable,” executive producer Conrad Green told Entertainment Weekly in September 2023.”He’s such an important part of the history of the show and such an important part of the reason the show is successful [with] his honesty, his specialist ballroom knowledge, and him coming genuinely from that world. His legacy of what he’s brought to the show is amazing. It was never in my mind to replace him.”

“We will be looking occasionally throughout the run to bring in special guest judges who might relate to the theme of that week or people who’ve got other knowledge or insights that they can bring,” Green added. “That’s the best way of expanding the judging panel.”

Following his night as a guest judge, Ballas thanked Green for giving him the honor to step in. “I was an honor to be at the judges table last night,” Ballas wrote on Instagram. “I thoroughly enjoyed watching all the dancing & I truly hope I gave the couples some tips to take with them as they move into the next phase of the competition.

“I want to thank Conrad Green, @deena_katz + everyone @dancingwiththestars for giving me this opportunity & trusting me with the responsibility 🙏🏼,” Ballas added.