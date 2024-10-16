DWTS Fans Want Mark Ballas as Permanent Judge

Fans of “Dancing with the Stars” want to see Mark Ballas make a permanent return to the ballroom.

On October 15, the three-time mirrorball champion served as a guest judge for season 33’s Dedication Night. Ballas sat alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli , and his best friend Derek Hough to critique the special night of dances.

Ballas’ expertise in ballroom dance was apparent as he offered tips to the final nine DWTS contestants. Many fans felt his commentary was helpful and his scoring was fair, especially in contrast to the prior week’s controversial guest judge, KISS rocker Gene Simmons.

On social media, fans called Ballas was an “exceptional” guest judge.

“Mark is the proof we need an all pro panel of judges,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“He’s the judge this show needs in terms of balance,” another agreed.

“Mark was everything we needed in a guest judge,” another Reddit user wrote. “He gave such amazing constructive criticism while also lifting the contestants up, which is very hard to do. Can we please please petition for him to become a permanent judge next season! 🙏🏼.”

“ABC PLEASE give this man a contract to be a permanent judge,” another fan added.

Mark Ballas Said He ‘Really Enjoyed’ Being a Judge

In 2007, Ballas made his debut on “Dancing with the Stars” as a pro dancer in season 5. He won the mirrorball trophy in season 6 with Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, and also in season 8 with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson. He competed in 20 seasons total, returning in 2022 for season 31 to take home the win with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

At the time, Ballas told Us Weekly he was unsure about his future in the ballroom. “I don’t know [if I’m coming back],” he said in 2022. “You know the older I get, I try to stay very present in the moment.”

Ballas made a cameo during season 32 to participate in a poignant tribute dance to late DWTS head judge Len Goodman, who died in April 2023. He also performed with D’Amelio on the finale last fall.

Following his debut as a DWTS judge, Ballas, 38, told Good Morning America it was a “trip” to be on the judges’ side of the table.

“You know, I’ve stood on this side for 20 seasons,” he said on October 15. “Being a judge was quite a different experience. I really enjoyed it. It was great to be up there and get a front-row seat to Bruno and be next to Derek. It was great to watch the show through a different lens. I really enjoyed it.”

There Are No Plans to Replace Len Goodman With a 4th Judge

Fans have long wondered if there will ever be a “replacement” for Goodman at the judge’s table. Many think Ballas could fit the bill.

“Mark Ballas, to me, would be the Len replacement we all want!” one fan wrote.

“He neeeeds to be a judge. Maybe this was a trial,” another added.

“We all thought Derek was the true successor to Len but maybe it’s Mark,” another fan wrote.

But DWTS producers have said that there are no plans to permanently fill Goodman’s seat.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2023, DWTS executive producer Conrad Green explained, “I’ve always felt Len is irreplaceable. He’s such an important part of the history of the show and such an important part of the reason the show is successful [with] his honesty, his specialist ballroom knowledge, and him coming genuinely from that world. His legacy of what he’s brought to the show is amazing. It was never in my mind to replace him.”

Green did acknowledge that the show would occasionally bring in “special guest judges” who relate to the theme weeks. “That’s the best way of expanding the judging panel,” he explained.