Mark Ballas Shares Big News in Instagram Return & Fans Are Thrilled

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Mark Ballas is back on Instagram — officially — and he’s got big news to share.

On October 3, 2024, Ballas thanked the World Choreography Awards for his fourth nomination. Ballas has been nominated for his choreography on a dance that he performed on the season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” finale. He returned to the show alongside his season 31 partner Charli D’Amelio for the number, set to Rick James’ “Give It to Me Baby.”

“@dancingwiththestars Thank you for giving me the opportunity to create, choreograph & entertain at this level, I am forever grateful. & of course Thank you to my partner @charlidamelio I have loved every second of choreographing for you & dancing with you, your hard work & incredible attitude made dances like this one possible. Let’s do more when you finish your Broadway run in @andjulietbway,” Ballas captioned his post. He also gave D’Amelio a shoutout to let her know that he’s “proud” of her.

The post marked Ballas’ first solo post on Instagram since January 2024.

Ballas is nominated in the Television Reality/Variety Show category along with four other nominees, including Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. Their choreography for the Len Goodman tribute on season 32 is also up for an award.

Fans Congratulated Mark Ballas in the Comments Section of His Post

Many fans took to the comments section of Ballas’ Instagram post to congratulate him on the nomination. And many told him they’d love to see him back on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“You guys absolutely changed the game on DWTS. Every single week, you and Charli were just perfect. My forever favorite dance that you guys did was the Viennese Waltz. Oh my goodness that was a work of art,” one person wrote.

“Oh my goodness, a very big CONGRATULATIONS! We definitely miss seeing you on the ballroom floor,” someone else added.

“You are just the absolute best, most creative and brilliant choreographer on the show, by far!!! Year after year i never got bored watching your dances, no matter the ability of your partners. You are one in a trillion,” a third comment read.

“Ahhhh…CONGRATULATIONS!!! You are dearly missed on DWTS! You are such an incredible talent and dancer and maybe, just maybe, we’ll be able to enjoy that again,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Mark Ballas & Derek Hough Shared a Joint Post Days a Few Days Earlier

Back in January 2024, Ballas shared some details of a special project that he had worked on. He tagged writer/director John Musker, who was one of the talented people behind a few well-known Disney films like “Aladdin” and “Moana.” Ballas teamed up with Musker to choreograph an animated project called “I’m Hip.”

The film cracked the top “15 animated short films to be possibly nominated for an Oscar,” according to Ballas’ caption. And that would be the last time that fans would see Ballas on Instagram for months.

On September 28, longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough shared a post in which he included Mark Ballas.

“My new dance partner @markballas thoughts?” Hough captioned a video of him and Ballas rehearsing a number together.

“Should we take this on the road?” Ballas asked in the comments section. Dozens of fans also commented, letting Hough and Ballas know they loved seeing them together.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Shares Big Update on Future With Hayley Erbert