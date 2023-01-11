DWTS Fan Favorite Pro Reunites With Partner for Surprise Announcement

A fan favorite “Dancing With the Stars” pro made a big announcement on January 10, 2023. Mark Ballas has officially joined the live tour, reuniting with Charli D’Amelio for what’s sure to be a ton of fun. Ballas will be performing for three upcoming dates, according to the DWTS Tour’s official Instagram account.

Ballas and D’Amelio won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 31 after incredible season that saw them at the top of the leaderboard week over week. Although Ballas wasn’t initially part of the DWTS tour, the announcement was made official on Tuesday.

“@charlidamelio and @heididamelio are getting ready to take the stage,” read a caption shared on the DWTS Tour’s official Instagram account. “PLUS, @markballas joins for all 3 of their dates, reuniting our Mirrorball Champs for the first time on stage,” the caption continued.

Ballas and D’Amelio will perform together during the tour stop at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 13, 2023, and then again on March 10, 2023, in Pasadena, California, and on March 12, 2023, in Las Vegas, according to the DWTS Tour’s official website.

The Las Vegas show marks the end of the 2023 tour. Other season 31 competitors who joined the tour include Gabby Windey, Daniel Durant, Vinny Guadagnino, and D’Amelio’s mom, Heidi.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ballas & D’Amelio Posted a TikTok to Announce Their Reunion

In true D’Amelio fashion, she teamed up with Ballas to put together a TikTok, letting fans know that they would be dancing together on the DWTS Tour, taking their incredible ballroom energy and chemistry on the road.

“We Back innit,” Ballas captioned an Instagram post of the TikTok. Set to AC/DC’s “Back In Black,” Ballas filmed his dance shoes and then took a video of himself putting them on his feet. He then joins D’Amelio for a secret handshake and the two end up right back in rehearsals together.

In the video, the two practiced a number and were cracking up laughing, which is very characteristic of the friendship they’ve built.

Meanwhile, the official DWTS Tour Instagram account shared a couple of pictures of Ballas and D’Amelio hard at work, both looking very sweaty as they rehearsed their upcoming numbers.

Fans Are Thrilled That D’Amelio & Ballas Will Be Dancing Together Again

Reaction to the news that Ballas was going to make a couple of appearances on tour was overall positive, with several fans super excited that he’s going to get to dance with D’Amelio once more.

“Yessss her dances wouldnt be the same without you! Glad you’re joining,” one fan commented on Ballas’ Instagram post.

“I was wondering who they’d pair Charli with for her dates. I couldn’t imagine her with anyone else (even though the guys are all super talented!), y’all just made the perfect duo,” someone else added.

“Seeing you guys reunited makes me so happyyyy! I’m from the uk so I can’t come to tour but I will be with you all in spirit,” read a third comment.

“I’m so happy to see you both reunited. I only wish I lived in a nearby city to watch you guys,” a fourth Instagram user echoed.

