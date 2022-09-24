Mark Ballas Responds to People Who Don’t Like His Long Hair

Mark Ballas has returned to the ballroom for the first time in five seasons and he is ready to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro has been paired with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and the two are already frontrunners in season 31.

Ballas will be bringing his choreography and skills back to the show and is hoping that D’Amelio will help earn him another DWTS championship. And while fans may be ready to see what Ballas is going to bring to the competition, not everyone is on board with one thing in particular: His long hair.

Over the past few years, Ballas has drastically changed his look, growing out his hair super long. It’s a big change from how Ballas used to wear his hair and it’s taking some time for some fans to get used to it.

During a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on Friday, September 16, 2022, someone wrote, “get haircut?” in the box that he put up. Ballas responded with the song “Hell to the Naw Naw” by Bishop Bullwinkle and took down his bun to let his long locks flow. He shook his head around and let everyone know that he has no plans to cut his hair — he loves it.

And then, when fans on Facebook told Ballas they weren’t in love with his hair, he had some pretty great responses.

Ballas Responded to Several Comments About His Hair

When Ballas shared his official season 31 cast photo with D’Amelio on Facebook, several fans took to the comments section of the post to give him unsolicited feedback about his long hair. Much to their surprise, Ballas actually responded to several of the comments — and people got a kick out of what he had to say.

“Mark looks nauseating,” one person wrote. The DWTS pro responded with a long string of love-related emoji.

“Terrible look. Glad I don’t watch any more,” someone else said. “I love your look Susan. You’re beautiful,” Ballas replied, adding a kissy face emoji.

“Glad Mark is back (although I hate the hair). Pity this is on Disney. I will not get to see it. Bad move,” another comment read. “I like your hair,” Ballas responded.

“I just can’t see mark with long hair,” another fan said. “You actually can in this photo,” Ballas wrote.

Fans Loved Reading Ballas’ Responses

Someone started a Reddit thread with screenshots of some of the responses that Ballas offered Facebook users, and fans responded, many thoroughly enjoying his humor.

“It’s not my favorite look, but he does look handsome. (He always does though) I am living for these comments he is giving! Love him,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I love his responses! And I’m fine with the hair,” someone else wrote.

“I don’t like his hair either he looks like the hippie from zombie land but I gotta say love the comebacks he is giving,” a third person added.

“I’ve missed his humour,” a fourth comment read.

