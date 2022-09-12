SEE IT: Mark Ballas Lets His Hair Down in New Pic & Fans Are Freaking Out

Mark Ballas is back in the ballroom for the first time in five years.

The popular pro and two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner has been paired with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and the two seem beyond ready to compete, as evidenced by their social media activity.

On September 12, 2022, the first official photos of the cast were revealed by ABC. Ballas took to his Instagram feed to share the pic that he took with D’Amelio ahead of the September 19 premiere. This is the first time that Ballas has posted on his Instagram feed in almost a year.

“Idk it sounded like fun.. Lets go Charls,” Ballas joked of his return to the show. In the photo, Ballas wore his hair down — as opposed to in a bun — and had on a pair of sunglasses. Fans have reacted on Instagram.

Fans Are Loving That Ballas Is Back

It’s clear that Ballas and D’Amelio are going to have a lot of fun together this season and their first official photo for “Dancing With the Stars” proves that. Fans are super excited for Ballas’ return and D’Amelio has millions of fans behind her.

Several DWTS fans took to the comments section of Ballas’ post to share their feelings on the upcoming season — and on Ballas’ return (and his look). To no surprise, fans are totally freaking out over everything.

“Mark is back!! We know now who’s gonna win!!!” one person commented.

“The king has returned!!!!!!!!” someone else added.

“SO beyond excited to see you back in th [sic] ballroom!!!” echoed another.

“Bringing home that mirror ball trophy for sure! a winning pair,” a fourth comment read.

“I am so happy my favorite Pro is back to serve up only the kinda flavor you can!!” another Instagram user said.

Ballas & D’Amelio Are Already Favorited to Win

Even though the season hasn’t started yet, many fans think that Ballas and D’Amelio are going to win with ease. Not only is Ballas super popular, but his return to the show is getting people talking. Moreover, D’Amelio has an incredible social media following with more than 49 million fans on Instagram.

Shortly after the pairings were announced, fans took to Reddit to discuss how they think things will play out this season. Many seem to think that Ballas and D’Amelio have a great shot at the Mirrorball.

“Mark being back for the first time in 5 years is going to bring all of Derek’s fans back to vote for him so regardless who he was with I think he would’ve gone far. And Charli is probably going to be good,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the potential finalists.

The biggest competition may very well be Witney Carson and Wayne Brady, who are also a top choice for winning season 31, according to fans.

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” will stream on Disney+ and will be available only to those who subscribe. Voting will be open to residents in both the United States and Canada.

