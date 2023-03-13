Fan-Favorite ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Announces Retirement: ‘My Last Dance’

Fan-favorite professional dancer Mark Ballas will not return to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom, he revealed after performing at the last stop of the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour.

In a video captured by a fan and uploaded to Twitter, Ballas revealed that he wouldn’t be returning to the show for the upcoming season. In the clip, he thanks fans and his parents.

“I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity,” he tells the crowd. “I’m coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance. I had the best time ever this season, and this freestyle was a great way to finish it off. … Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories.”

He concluded, “This is the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner.”

Fans Are Sad to See Mark Ballas Leave

Ballas returned from a five-season hiatus to dance with TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio, and won the trophy over finalists Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. they

Fans are sad that they’ll be seeing him go. In a Reddit thread about his exit, some lamented that they won’t see him dancing more.

“Selfishly, I’m sad because Mark is my all time favorite pro and I loved getting to see him create,” one person wrote. “But I’m also glad he’s taking care of himself, because we saw how hard this season was on his body.”

Another person added, “It’s sad but sorta like the Len [Goodman] retirement. We’ve been without them before, and lived. Wishing Mark well.”

Others said they were excited to see which new professional dancers will be brought in to take Ballas’s spot.

Mark Ballas Says the Show Was Hard on His Body

After his time ended on “Dancing With the Stars” season 32, Ballas told Us Weekly that he has not made any decisions about the future.

“I don’t know [if I’m coming back],” Ballas, 36, told the outlet. “You know, the older I get, I try to stay very present in the moment, you know, and I think that was like a big part of creating these dances.”

He added, “Every week I put, I tried to put every aspect of creativity, care, musicality, nuance into each one. I think you can only do that by staying totally in the moment of each time. So, right now I’m in this moment with Charli and … my body couldn’t even fathom a thought of doing this [in] six months, so I’ll let you know down the line.” In Instagram Stories and posts since his time on the show, Ballas has shown that he’s been undergoing physical therapy for a back injury, and there were times throughout the season where he brought in other professional dancers to stand in for him during rehearsal due to that injury, which likely has something to do with his decision about not returning to “Dancing With the Stars” again. It seems that Ballas has finally made the decision to leave the ballroom in his past official with the March 12, 2023 announcement.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return for season 32 in the fall on Disney+.