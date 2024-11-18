Mark Ballas Teams Up With Derek Hough for DWTS Surprise

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Mark Ballas may be performing on season 33 alongside pal Derek Hough.

“Cookin something up,” Ballas captioned an Instagram video on November 18. In said video, he and Hough were rehearsing a dance routine, which will more than likely make its way to the ballroom, judging by Ballas’ tags, which included the show’s main Instagram account.

Both Ballas and Hough were dressed casually for the rehearsal, but both were in ballroom shoes. They danced some cool choreography side by side, bringing their individual talents together for what’s sure to be an awesome dance.

Ballas hasn’t been a pro since season 31, when he won the Mirrorball Trophy alongside Charli D’Amelio. He performed on the season 32 finale and served as a guest judge on season 33. He was also in the audience for the show’s 500th episode, which aired on November 12.

Fans Are Super Excited to See Mark Ballas Back in the Ballroom

Ballas and Hough have been spending some quality time together recently. On November 17, Hough shared a video of he and Ballas walking down the street. Ballas also made a surprise appearance during one of Hough’s “Dance for the Holidays” shows.

Shortly after Ballas and Hough shared their video on social media, dozens of fans reacted in the comments section.

“Mark can we all just vote to make you a judge on Dancing with Stars please?! This dance is going to be incredible,” one person wrote.

“You two are literally my most favorite male dancers of all time and seeing yall dance together gives me chills!!!” someone else added.

“Oh this is going to be soooo good! I can’t wait to see,” a third comment read.

“The two best male dancers! Please get back to the pro team,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Fans Are Hoping to See Mark Ballas in a Bigger Role on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After Ballas joined the judges’ panel on season 33, he received a great deal of positive feedback. In fact, many fans would love to see him in the role full-time.

Ballas had a great time that night as well and shared a candid, heartfelt post on Instagram.

“It was an honor to be at the judges table last night, After 20 seasons as a competitor I feel like I’ve done it all, but some how this little ballroom dancing show we all love still had a new experience up its sleeve for me,” he wrote.

“I thoroughly enjoyed watching all the dancing & I truly hope I gave the couples some tips to take with them as they move into the next phase of the competition,” he continued.

“I want to thank Conrad Green, @deena_katz + everyone @dancingwiththestars for giving me this opportunity & trusting me with the responsibility. Thank you @derekhough @carrieanninaba + @brunotonioliofficial for making me feel welcome, it was a pleasure to sit behind the judges table with you all,” he added.

He also took a moment to thank DWTS fans for their “kind words, love and support.”

No word on whether or not Ballas will judge in the future.

