Fan-Favorite DWTS Pro Makes Surprise Return for Season 31

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022, and the cast was officially released on Thursday, September 8, 2022 on “Good Morning America.”

That announcement includes the return of fan-favorite professional dancer Mark Ballas.

Ballas first joined “Dancing With the Stars” during season five of the show and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography in 2011.

The dancer has since released multiple albums, the first of which was titled “HurtLoveBox,” which was released in March 2011. He has also starred on Broadway in his time away from the ballroom competition.

Fans Are Excited About Ballas’s Return

Fans took to Reddit to share their excitement about Ballas’s return after seeing him in the background of Gleb Savchenko’s Instagram Stories.

“OMG i love being wrong,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “HOLY SHI***”

“omg!! i wonder who his partner is! i almost want him with charli because i love him with ringers because of the choreo,” another person wrote.

Others said they’ve been waiting for his return for years.

“I’ve been wanting him back forever!” one comment reads. “So excited! I hope he gets someone good, he’s my favorite! Love his choreo and creativity!”

Some people think he’s going to come away with the win and that he came back for a very specific reason.

“I’m calling it. He came back for Selma Blair. He’s the only pro who could do her story justice,” one person wrote.

Blair’s partner has been revealed, however, and it is not Ballas.

“No way!!” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “I’m SO excited,” and one person was “SCREAMING.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Will Feature 16 Professional Dancers

The professional dancer roster was officially announced on “Good Morning America” on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Here are the pros fans will see in the ballroom this season:

This year’s troupe is made up of the following dancers:

Ezra Sosa

Alexis Warr

Kateryna Klishyna

D’Angelo Castro

Sharna Burgess announced in late August 2022 that she would not be returning as a professional dancer for the season, as she gave birth to her first son, Zane, in July 2022 and didn’t feel ready to be away from him for the long days required to participate in that capacity.

Here are the celebrities:

Charli D’Amelio

Heidi D’Amelio

Joseph Baena

Selma Blair

Wayne Brady

Sam Champion

Jessie James Decker

Trevor Donovan

Daniel Durant

Teresa Giudicec

Vinny Guadagnino

Cheryl Ladd

Jason Lewis

Shangela

Jordin Sparks

Gabby Windey

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres on September 19, 2022 on Disney+.

