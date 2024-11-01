Mark Ballas’ Son Makes Surprise Appearance on Social Media

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Mark Ballas stepped out with his son, Banski, on October 31. He and BC Jean were joined by their 1-year-old at a Halloween event for Raising Canes.

“Mum and dad had a night out for Halloween,” Ballas captioned a post on his Instagram Stories. He shared some photos and videos of the activities they participated in before uploading a video of himself pushing a baby stroller. In typical Ballas fashion, he was dancing as he walked into an attraction called “Jack’s Trail.”

Baby Banksi was well-concealed in the carriage, but this is his first appearance on dad’s social media in months.

Ballas and Jean announced their pregnancy in June 2023. “Life lately,” they captioned an Instagram video.

Mark Ballas & BC Jean Have Only Shared 1 Photo of Banksi

Ballas and his wife have chosen not to share their baby with the social media world. They shared a photo of the baby in December 2023, one month after he was born, but have yet to share a photo of the little one’s face.

“Happy one month sweet boy. You are so loved,” Jean captioned a post on December 5, 2023, one month after the baby was born.

The announcement was made on the same day as the season 32 DWTS finale — which Ballas won alongside Charli D’Amelio.

Ballas has kept his fatherhood journey fairly private, though he has posted about becoming a dad in the early days.

“Little one, I have watched you grow over the last 9 months in mums tummy & I will be here to watch you grow, hold your hand, laugh with you, cry with you, protect you but let you run free, advise you but let you make you’re own decisions & love you unconditionally till my last day in this life,” Ballas captioned a post on November 21, 2023.

“I have no idea what this chapter will hold, but I promise to do my best to be the best dad I can be,” he added.

Mark Ballas Took an Instagram Hiatus for 9 Months

Shortly after Banski was born, Ballas took a break from Instagram. He posted on his feed in January 2024 and didn’t return to the platform until late September 2024. In the time since, he’s been fairly active, posting every few days.

Ballas returned to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 33, serving as a guest judge for one episode. Fans loved having him on the judges’ panel and Ballas seemed to love being there.

“It was an honor to be at the judges table last night, After 20 seasons as a competitor I feel like I’ve done it all, but some how this little ballroom dancing show we all love still had a new experience up its sleeve for me,” he captioned a post on October 16, 2024.

“I thoroughly enjoyed watching all the dancing & I truly hope I gave the couples some tips to take with them as they move into the next phase of the competition,” he added.

Now, with Ballas’ son’s 1st birthday in just a couple of days, many fans are wondering if Banksi will make his official Instagram debut.

